Nike & Drake Teaming Up on New Basketball Collection

Drake never slows down. The Toronto Raptors ambassador has already released Nike shoes under his sub-label NOCTA earlier this year. Now, fresh off a new album dubbed Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper is now tackling the basketball apparel world.

Nike has announced that Drake's sub-label, NOCTA, is releasing a basketball collection. Fans have already been teased with images of shirts, socks, shooting sleeves, and ninja headbands.

Fans can purchase pieces from the new NOCTA Basketball lineup on July 27 on the NOCTA and Nike websites. The prices are surprisingly fair compared to other brands like Yeezy. The cheapest item is listed for $12, and the most expensive item for $120. In one of the brand's first tweets, they declared "Everyone's Welcome," which is music fans' ears who have been unable to get their hands on other highly-anticipated sneakers and apparel collaborations.

Drake and Nike announced their collaborative label in 2020. The award-winning rapper and Raptors superfan said they would produce clothing and sneakers inspired by the street style of London, Toronto, and Paris. The two parties have not only accomplished that goal but are exceeding expectations.

Nike

The summer of 2022 is an exciting time for fans of Drake's music and fashion. It is only July, so it's safe to assume Nike and Drake are not done making noise in the basketball world. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Sneakers

Kyrie Irving Wears Travis Scott Sneakers Around Kanye West