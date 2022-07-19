What Shoes Kyrie Irving & Jaylen Brown Wore Around Kanye West

Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving & Jaylen Brown Wear Air Jordans, Yeezys Around Kanye West

The two NBA players brought heat when hanging with Ye.

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Three legends hung out this past weekend. Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown made a trip to Southern California to hang out with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

While West is wearing some Yeezy slides, Irving and Brown are dressed to impress. Irving is rocking an unreleased pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' sneakers. Brown is wearing the Yeezy BOOST 700 MNVN 'Laceless Phosphor.' 

Irving's Air Jordans are going for $1,750-$2,500 on resale sites. Brown's Yeezys are being resold for $150-$250. Fans willing to shell out that kind of money can buy the kicks online at GOAT, Stock X, and eBay.

Both of these players have admired West for a long time. We have documented Irving's affinity for the Nike Air Yeezy, and Brown recently signed with Donda Sports. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Kyrie Irving wears Air Jordan 1 Low 'Travis Scott' sneakers and Jaylen Brown wears Yeezy 700.

Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown compete during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Jaylen Browns wears Yeezy's and Kyrie Irving wears Nike Dunks when hanging out with Kanye West.
