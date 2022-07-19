What Shoes Kyrie Irving & Jaylen Brown Wore Around Kanye West

Three legends hung out this past weekend. Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown made a trip to Southern California to hang out with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

While West is wearing some Yeezy slides, Irving and Brown are dressed to impress. Irving is rocking an unreleased pair of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' sneakers. Brown is wearing the Yeezy BOOST 700 MNVN 'Laceless Phosphor.'

Irving's Air Jordans are going for $1,750-$2,500 on resale sites. Brown's Yeezys are being resold for $150-$250. Fans willing to shell out that kind of money can buy the kicks online at GOAT, Stock X, and eBay.

Both of these players have admired West for a long time. We have documented Irving's affinity for the Nike Air Yeezy, and Brown recently signed with Donda Sports. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown compete during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. © Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Recommended For You

Kyrie Irving Wears Nike Air Yeezy 2 at WNBA Game

Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Sneakers