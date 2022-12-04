Eric Kendricks Wears Rare Air Jordans before Vikings Game

Week 13 of the NFL season has not disappointed with its matchups. So far, one of the better games of the day was between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings. Thanks to an incredible defensive performance, Minnesota narrowly won 27-22.

While the entire team deserves credit, we have to spotlight the play of Eric Kendricks. The veteran linebacker had his best game of the season, tallying 14 tackles (9 of which were solo).

The Vikings' social media team must have had a gut feeling that Kendricks would play well today. Before the game, they tweeted a video of Kendricks swaggering into U.S Bank Stadium.

It is only fitting that Kendricks played like a superstar on the field since he dresses the part off the field. Kendricks wore a pair of extremely rare Air Jordan sneakers. Below is everything fans need to know about Kendricks' kicks.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1

Montrezl Harrell wears the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in the 'Chicago' colorway. © Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Kendricks wore the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 in the 'Chicago' colorway. The shoes were released in November 2017 for $190. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $6,568.

The design was part of a collaboration between Jordan Brand and Virgil Abloh. It was the first time the late-great fashion designer team up with Jumpman. The colorway is based on the original Chicago-themed white, black, and varsity red colorway.

However, Abloh went with a deconstructed leather upper and a Swooshless medial side featuring Off-White branding. The floppy ankle collars conceal a hidden "85," which is a nod to the original release year. The lateral side has an oversized off-centered Swoosh logo. Lastly, "Air" is printed on the midsole, and "Shoelaces" appears on the laces.

Kendricks had no choice but to go off on Sunday. Players can't wear $6K shoes and not lead their team to victory. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and highlights.

Recommended For You

Brian Daboll is the NFL's New Fashion Icon

Philadelphia Eagles Have Best Cleats in NFL