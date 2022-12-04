Giants Coach Brian Daboll is the NFL's New Fashion Icon

Skip to main content

Brian Daboll Shows the NFL How to Dress

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll wore Air Jordan sneakers and a retro jacket before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
The pregame outfit is equal parts style and swagger—a balance between clothes and man. One is useless without the other. Some people need stylists, while others are inherently gifted at showing off their sartorial acumen. 

Every week we cover the best fits the NFL has to offer. The focus is almost always on players going off in the tunnel before they leave it all on the field. However, a new king sits atop the league, and his name is Brian Daboll.

Before the New York Giants played the Washington Commanders, Daboll sauntered into MetLife Stadium with a level of self-assuredness that would have made Muhammad Ali seem reticent. 

Thanks to the Giants' social media team, we have a video of the epic moment. Daboll wore a pair of classic Air Jordan sneakers with a vintage Starter jacket and aviator sunglasses to block out the sun and the haters. 

As always, our focus is on footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about Daboll's pregame kicks.

Air Jordan 3

View of black and grey Air Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 3 in the 'Black Cement' colorway.

Daboll wore the Air Jordan 3 in the 'Black Cement' colorway. The shoes were last released in February 2018 for $200. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $481.

The old-school basketball shoes feature a black leather upper with cement grey and fire-red accents. The iconic elephant print detailing around the toe box and heel completes the legendary look. 

At 47 years old, Daboll still has what it takes to compete with the younger generation when it comes to fashion. Until a player or coach can outdo Daboll's retro look, he will hold the title of the league's best-dressed man. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

