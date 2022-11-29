We Need to Discuss the Philadelphia Eagles Cleats

Week 12 of the NFL season did not disappoint fans. There was no shortage of exciting games with major postseason implications. But let's be honest, Sunday night was a movie for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia narrowly defeated the Green Bay Packers to improve to 10-1 on the season. While it is always a team effort, the lion's share of the credit should go to Philadelphia's backfield.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Miles Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 157 yards. Not only did Hurts and Sanders outplay their opponents, but they also outclassed them.

Both players are well-documented sneakerheads. Unfortunately, you cannot play football in basketball or lifestyle shoes unless you are Hurts and Sanders and have special connections. Below is everything fans need to know about their Air Jordan and Nike cleats.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts put on a show in a pair of cleats that are based on the Air Jordan 11 basketball shoe. More specifically, in the 'Concord' colorway. Older fans will remember the high-top shoes from Michael Jordan's playing days during the 1995-96 NBA season.

Of course, Jordan Brand has rereleased the classic shoes many times over the years. They even redesigned the shoe into a football cleat. The Air Jordan 11 Cleat 'Concord' was released in 2018 for $125.

According to StockX, the cleats now have an average resale price of $498. When you're the quarterback of the NFC's best team, you can afford those kinds of cleats. In fact, it would be unwise not to dress the part of a superhero on the gridiron.

Miles Sanders

The late-great Kobe Bryant had several of the most popular basketball shoes of all time. But one model stands out above the rest, the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch.' The scaly-green shoe is still a favorite among current NBA players.

Apparently, it is also beloved by Sanders. Bryant was a Philly legend and diehard Eagles fan. So it is cool to see Sanders pay tribute to the "Black Mamba" with a pair of custom cleats designed to mimic the Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch.'

Don't hold your breath on Sanders' cleats ever getting released to the public. It is hard enough to get Nike to release any more of Bryant's actual hoop shoes. Nevertheless, we applaud Sanders for his performance on the field and his cleat collection.

Philadelphia is poised to make a Super Bowl run. They carry themselves like champions on and off the field. As we enter the final leg of the regular season, we cannot wait to see what surprises Hurts and Sanders have planned. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

