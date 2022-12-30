Ezekiel Elliott Stands Out With Supreme Air Jordans

Week 17 of the NFL season started with a bang on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys picked up a much-needed road win over the Tennessee Titans. The bulk of credit should go to the Dallas defense, who held Tennessee to just one touchdown in the 27-13 victory.

However, we would be remiss if we did not spotlight the dirty work put in by Ezekiel Elliott. The veteran running back tallied 19 carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.

As always, Elliott backed up his outspoken fashion with his stellar play on the field. Before the game, Elliott dressed from head to toe in Supreme. The iconic brand is already a major player in the streetwear industry, but even they receive a bump when Elliott cosigns their work.

Of course, our focus is always on players' footwear. Elliott rocked a rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers designed in collaboration with Supreme. Below is everything fans need to know about the exclusive kicks.

Supreme x Air Jordan 14

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 14. Nike

Elliott wore the Supreme x Air Jordan 14 in the 'White' colorway. The shoes were released in limited quantities in June 2019 for $248. According to StockX, the average resale price is currently $281.

The Air Jordan 14 was a favorite of Michael Jordan when he wrapped up his legendary tenure with the Chicago Bulls. The old-school hoop shoe remains popular after all these years thanks to its sleek silhouette inspired by sports cars.

Supreme kept it simple with their swing at the Air Jordan 14. Besides some minimal branding, the distinctive feature is the metal studs embossed on the lateral sides of the shoes.

The NFL regular season is wrapping up soon, and Elliott has stood out from the field with his bold pregame outfits. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

Recommended For You

The Best Post-Holiday Sneaker Sales

Brian Daboll is the NFL's Newest Fashion Icon