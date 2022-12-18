Mike Tomlin Wears Classic Nikes During Steelers Game

Football is the ultimate gladiator sport, but that does not mean the men on the field do not want to make a statement with their fashion choices. As we kick off our coverage of Week 15 of the NFL season, we are again starting with a head coach.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 to pick up a much-needed win. Sure, it's a rebuilding season for Pittsburgh. However, no one is calling for the job of Mike Tomlin. The league's second-most-tenured head coach has built a culture of self-discipline and hard work.

So, it is only natural that Tomlin wears Nike shoes that match his old-school energy. Ever since Tomlin gifted his players all-black Nike Air Force 1s (a shoe with a reputation for being worn by tough guys), his affinity for the classic model has become a running joke among sneakerheads.

However, no one is laughing at Tomlin's choice of kicks. The 50-year-old often wears a crisp pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows. Below is everything fans need to know about the colorway worn by Tomlin during today's game.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

A detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Nike

Tomlin wore the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the 'White Black' colorway. This specific shoe was released in January 2020 for $90. According to StockX, the average resale price is now $196.

Fans hoping to purchase these shoes without paying the resale price can choose between several colorways on the Nike website. The iconic model is a fan-favorite thanks to its versatility and wearability.

