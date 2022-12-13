New Balance has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

The holidays are almost here, and time is running out to complete holiday shopping. Luckily for last-minute shoppers, New Balance has several popular shoes that everyone will love.

If you act fast, you can still show up to the celebrations with the best gifts for friends and family. Below are our recommendations for five last-minute gift ideas that are available on New Balance's website.

New Balance 574

A detailed look at the New Balance 574. New Balance

Product: New Balance 574

Price: $85

Description: The New Balance 574 is a unisex lifestyle shoe with a hybrid road/trail design. The unassuming shoe has become popular among sneakerheads thanks to its versatility and exciting colorways.

New Balance 550

A detailed look at the New Balance 550. New Balance

Product: New Balance 550

Price: $110

Description: The New Balance 550 is the antidote to played-out sneakers. The old-school basketball shoe has become a favorite among fans and celebrities like Jack Harlow.

New Balance 650

A detailed look at the New Balance 650. New Balance

Product: New Balance 650

Price: $140

Description: The New Balance 650 is another tribute to the popular 1980s basketball model. The throwback hoop shoe features a leather upper with a sturdy rubber outsole.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

A detailed look at the New Balance TWO WXY v3. New Balance

Product: New Balance TWO WXY v3

Price: $120

Description: The New Balance TWO WXY v3 is one of our favorite basketball shoes of 2022. New Balance has created several colorways for hoopers and fans to find the right shoe to match their personality.

New Balance 9060

A detailed look at the New Balance 9060. New Balance

Product: New Balance 9060

Price: $150

Description: The New Balance 9060 is another unisex lifestyle shoe that has made waves this year. The shoe features a proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era.

