New Balance has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

Skip to main content

Five Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas from New Balance

Last-minute holiday shoppers can still buy affordable shoes for the entire family on New Balance's website.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The holidays are almost here, and time is running out to complete holiday shopping. Luckily for last-minute shoppers, New Balance has several popular shoes that everyone will love.

If you act fast, you can still show up to the celebrations with the best gifts for friends and family. Below are our recommendations for five last-minute gift ideas that are available on New Balance's website.

New Balance 574

View of grey and purple New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at the New Balance 574.

Product: New Balance 574

Price: $85

Description: The New Balance 574 is a unisex lifestyle shoe with a hybrid road/trail design. The unassuming shoe has become popular among sneakerheads thanks to its versatility and exciting colorways.

New Balance 550

Side view of white and black New Balance shoe.

A detailed look at the New Balance 550.

Product: New Balance 550

Price: $110

Description: The New Balance 550 is the antidote to played-out sneakers. The old-school basketball shoe has become a favorite among fans and celebrities like Jack Harlow.

New Balance 650

View of white and green New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at the New Balance 650. 

Product: New Balance 650

Price: $140

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Description: The New Balance 650 is another tribute to the popular 1980s basketball model. The throwback hoop shoe features a leather upper with a sturdy rubber outsole.

New Balance TWO WXY v3

View of black and blue New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at the New Balance TWO WXY v3.

Product: New Balance TWO WXY v3

Price: $120

Description: The New Balance TWO WXY v3 is one of our favorite basketball shoes of 2022. New Balance has created several colorways for hoopers and fans to find the right shoe to match their personality.

New Balance 9060

View of tan New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at the New Balance 9060.

Product: New Balance 9060

Price: $150

Description: The New Balance 9060 is another unisex lifestyle shoe that has made waves this year. The shoe features a proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era.

Recommended For You

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike

Five Affordable Gift Ideas from adidas

Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Under Armour

View of black and blue New Balance shoes.
News

New Balance has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

By Pat Benson
View of white and gold Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James Personalizes Retro Shoes with Message

By Pat Benson
Red, black, and yellow Adidas Dame shoes.
News

Adidas has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

By Pat Benson
Caleb Williams reacts after winning the Heisman Trophy.
News

Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy & Dresses the Part

By Pat Benson
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs with the ball.
News

Joe Burrow Wears Bucket Hat & Dunks before Bengals Game

By Pat Benson
View of purple and orange Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Nike has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

By Pat Benson
View of black and green Nike KD shoes.
News

Kevin Durant's New Shoes Celebrate New York Culture

By Pat Benson
View of black Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nikes During Nets Game

By Pat Benson