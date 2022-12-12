Adidas has Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Shoppers

Skip to main content

Five Affordable Last-Minute Gift Ideas from adidas

Adidas has affordable shoes on sale for last-minute holiday shoppers.
It is crunch time for people who have not completed their holiday shopping. Luckily for adidas fans, there are several affordable options on its website that will arrive before the holidays.

While finding the perfect gifts for athletes is always challenging, adidas has made it easy with its online selection. Below are our recommendations for five last-minute gift ideas.

adidas Dame 8

Red, black, and yellow Adidas Dame shoes.

A detailed look at adidas Dame 8 shoes.

Product: adidas Dame 8

Price: The adidas Dame 8 has been marked down from $130 to less than $100 in most colorways online.

Description: Damian Lillard's eighth signature shoe is a favorite among fans and his peers in the NBA. The performance basketball shoe features Bounce Pro cushioning and an aggressive traction pattern.

adidas Forum Low

Side view of white and blue adidas shoes.

Side view of the adidas Forum Low.

Product: adidas Forum Low

Price: The adidas Forum Low is on sale anywhere from $55-$80 online, depending on the colorway.

Description: These old-school basketball shoes have enjoyed a recent resurgence thanks to their timeless appeal.

adidas Ultraboost 1.0

View of grey and red adidas shoes.

View of the adidas Ultraboost 1.0.

Product: adidas Ultraboost 1.0

Price: adidas has a plethora of Ultraboost options. However, our favorite is the adidas Ultraboost 1.0 in the NCAA colorways, which has been marked down from $200 to $160 in certain colorways online.

Description: The adidas Ultraboost 1.0 is a running shoe but works perfectly fine as a lifestyle shoe thanks to its comfy BOOST cushioning and PRIMEKNIT upper.

adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid

View of white and green adidas basketball shoes.

A detailed look at the adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid.

Product: adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid

Price: The adidas Exhibit B Candace Parker Mid has been marked down from $120 to $90 online.

Description: This women's basketball shoe is designed for positionless play. Adidas incorporated super-lightweight Lightstrike cushioning without sacrificing lockdown or support.

adidas Adizero Boston 11 Running Shoes

Side view of orange Adidas running shoe.

Side view of the adidas Adizero Boston 11.

Product: adidas Adizero Boston 11 Running Shoes

Price: The adidas Adizero Boston 11 is marked down by 50% and costs $80 online.

Description: This shoe is built for middle to long-distance running. Adidas included ENERGYRODS into the design, which limits energy loss underfoot. 

