Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nikes During Nets Game

Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Switches Shoes During Nets Game

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving wore two pairs of Nike shoes during last night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Since returning from suspension, Kyrie Irving has played out of his mind. During last night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, Irving scored an efficient 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

While the NBA All-Star makes a statement with his play, he is also using the opportunity to campaign for a new sneaker contract. Following Irving's highly controversial rhetoric, Nike canceled his signature sneaker line before eventually cutting ties with him earlier this week.

During Irving's first game as a sneaker free agent on Wednesday, the embattled point guard wore a pair of his old shoes with tape over the Swoosh Logo and hand-written messages on the sides.

Irving started last night's game in his D.I.Y. shoes before eventually switching to an all-black pair of Nikes sans the tape. Below is everything fans need to know about the kicks Irving wore against Atlanta.

Nike Kyrie 3

View of black Nike Kyrie shoes.

View of Kyrie Irving's shoes.

During the second half of last night's game, Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 3. Irving's third signature shoe with Nike was released in 2016 for $120. While there was a 'Tripe Black' colorway, it was not the same as the shoes Irving wore last night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The muted colorway looks more like a wear-test sample or perhaps a player-exclusive colorway created during Irving's time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

There were only a few minor visible markings on Irving's Nike Kyrie 3s. The date "1/19" was penned on the left heel. A quick Google search shows that it's the birthday of celebrities Mac Miller, Dolly Parton, and Edgar Allen Poe. 

It's almost certainly not a nod to any of the aforementioned people, so the mystery continues. We will continue to keep fans updated on Irving's first season as a sneaker free agent. Follow us on Twitter and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com.

Recommended For You

Paul George Has Ditched Signature Shoes for Kobes

LeBron James Shows Love to Colin Kaepernick

Adidas is Recycling Kobe's Old Ad Campaigns

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

View of black Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nikes During Nets Game

By Pat Benson
Detailed look at white and red Air Jordan shoes.
News

Shoppers Shouldn't Sleep on Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red'

By Pat Benson
View of custom cleats featuring The Simpsons characters.
News

Josh Jacobs Debuts Simpsons-Inspired Cleats

By Pat Benson
View of black and gold Nike Kobe shoes.
News

Paul George Has Ditched His Signature Shoes for Kobes

By Pat Benson
View of Trae Young's blue and orange shoes.
News

New York Knicks Get Last Laugh at Trae Young's Shoes

By Pat Benson
LeBron James arrives to an arena before a game.
News

LeBron James Pays Respect to Colin Kaepernick

By Pat Benson
Rear view of pink and white Under Armour shoe.
News

Under Armour has Last-Minute Gifts for Athletes

By Pat Benson
View of black and red Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson