Foot Locker is Now the Ultimate Basketball Shopping Destination
For almost 50 years, Foot Locker has been one of the leading names in the sneaker and apparel industry. While there are various ways to purchase kicks and athletic clothing today, Foot Locker is still regarded as the go-to spot for sneakerheads and athletes.
Continuing to push sneaker and sports culture forward, Foot Locker unveiled its reimagined retail concept at its flagship store at 112 West 34th Street in New York City.
The new design seeks to attract the younger generation of sneaker culture with interactive activations such as engaging activity tables, social spaces perfect for capturing selfies, and more.
In partnership with Nike and the Jordan Brand, the store features the Foot Locker ‘Home Court,’ which offers the latest basketball products from several other top brand partners such as adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, and more.
“Foot Locker 'Home Court' represents a pivotal advancement in how we connect with sneaker enthusiasts and elevate the basketball experience, in collaboration with our brand partners,” said Mary Dillon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc.
“Our reimagined 34th Street store aims to set the standard for excellence in omnichannel retail, in line with our Lace Up Plan and deeply rooted in sneaker culture.”
The space also includes immersive experiences like 'The Clinic Digital Experience,' a sneaker performance tester that gauges vertical jumps, customer-centric design, with street-inspired basketball elements and enhanced storytelling, digital sizing assistance featuring a custom shoe scan, and a bold new concept for the Kids Foot Locker’s section.
Frank Bracken, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. shared a statement about the store’s relaunch.
"Our newly redesigned store epitomizes Foot Locker’s ongoing evolution and stands as a testament to our leadership in sneaker and basketball culture. With the introduction of our new Foot Locker ‘Home Court’ in partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand, this location sets a new benchmark," Bracken said.
"We take immense pride in bringing this innovative experience to the heart of New York City, a space designed to serve families, inspire sneaker enthusiasts, and honor the spirit of basketball culture."
