How to Buy the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo"
Later this week, basketball fans and the sneaker community will celebrate the life of NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend would have turned 46 years old on August 23, and for the second straight year, Nike is throwing a party.
Last year, Nike re-launched the 'Kobe Brand' with a limited-edition release of Bryant's eighth signature sneaker in an all-white "Halo" colorway. This year, it will be Bryant's ninth signature sneaker.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is scheduled to release at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, August 23. Online shoppers can try to buy the performance basketball shoes for $240 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Additionally, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro Low is dropping in big kid's sizes for $120 (the adult sizes will be released on September 19 for $210). Those kicks will also be available on the Nike SNKRS app.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro is the first time Bryant's ninth signature sneaker has ever enjoyed a retro release. First debuted in 2014, the high-top basketball shoe was a strong departure from the low-top sneakers that Bryant popularized in the NBA.
Nike made changes by adding Nike React in the midsole for greater responsiveness. To mimic the natural movements of your foot, Nike adjusted the already beloved traction by adding an exterior grip.
The "Halo" colorway sports a white Flyknit upper contrasted by a black carbon fiber support system around the sides of the shoes. Lastly, the word "HALO" appears above the Kobe signature on the inside of the tongues.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Halo" is a work of art, and many old-school fans will love it. But it will be tough for most consumers to get their hands on. According to Vanessa Bryant, Nike wants to make the all-white colorways "limited" and "collectible" each year.
Once these highly-anticipated basketball shoes inevitably sell out, online shoppers can try their luck on sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
The silver lining is plenty of Nike Kobe sneakers are scheduled to be released over the next year. With the NBA season right around the corner, it should be another great season for sneakers. Fans can follow Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
