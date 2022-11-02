Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Nike Shoes

Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Shoes

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Shoes

NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes teammates wear his signature Nike shoes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes teammates wear his signature Nike shoes.

Few, if any, players in the history of the NBA have had a more unexpected path to the league than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks power forward has overcome all odds to become a household name and Nike signature athlete.

Understandably, Antetokounmpo is proud of his signature sneaker line. So on Wednesday morning, the 2x NBA MVP hand-delivered boxes of shoes to players, coaches, and staff members within the Bucks organization.

However, not all of Antetokounmpo's teammates are allowed to wear his shoes. For example, Serge Ibaka is an Adidas athlete. But that did not stop Antetokounmpi from chasing him down during practice and forcibly removing his Adidas T-Mac shoes. That Instagram video can be viewed here.

All jokes aside, Antetokoumpo is just one of five NBA players to have a signature sneaker line with Nike. Over the past four years, the Nike Zoom Freak line has given the basketball world some very memorable performance models. Below is what fans need to know about the Nike Zoom Freak 4.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

View of white and green Nike Zoom Freak shoes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Zoom Freak 4 during an NBA game.

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 was first released in August 2022. Fans can choose between seven different colorways on the Nike website. The basketball shoes cost between $130-$135 in adult sizes, $105 in big kids' sizes, and $80 in little kids' sizes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Antetokounmpo's fourth signature shoe is a technological triumph. The midsole is hollowed out under the forefoot, where two tilted Zoom Air units are positioned. The 4% tilt propels players forwards. Additionally, the design feature makes the shoe lightweight and allows the cushioning system to compress and expand.

The rubber outsole has a computer-generated multidirectional traction pattern that resembles a topographical map which helps optimize court feel. In addition, an external piece of lightweight, durable foam is built into the outer-side midsole for extra stability.

Give us your thoughts on the Nike Zoom Freak 4 on Twitter. As always, stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

Recommended For You

Giannis Antetokounmpo Discusses Shoes in Nike Commercial

Giannis Antetokoumpo's Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

Five Best Halloween Basketball Shoes

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a foul call.
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Black and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

Tyler Herro Wears Nike LeBron 20 in Miami Heat Colorway

By Pat Benson
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan looks on during a game.
News

DeMar DeRozan Wore Multiple Rare Sneakers During Bulls Game

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving sighs after a foul call.
News

Nike Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson
Donovan Peoples-Jones arrives to game in costume.
News

Cleveland Browns Receiver Wears Hilarious Costume with Nike Dunks

By Pat Benson
View of black, blue, and white Nike Kobe shoes.
News

Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

By Pat Benson
Blue and orange Nike Dunk shoes.
News

Nike Releasing Two Highly Anticipated Sneakers Tomorrow

By Pat Benson
Black and green Nike Kyrie 4 shoes.
News

Five Best Halloween-Themed Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson