Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Nike Shoes

Few, if any, players in the history of the NBA have had a more unexpected path to the league than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks power forward has overcome all odds to become a household name and Nike signature athlete.

Understandably, Antetokounmpo is proud of his signature sneaker line. So on Wednesday morning, the 2x NBA MVP hand-delivered boxes of shoes to players, coaches, and staff members within the Bucks organization.

However, not all of Antetokounmpo's teammates are allowed to wear his shoes. For example, Serge Ibaka is an Adidas athlete. But that did not stop Antetokounmpi from chasing him down during practice and forcibly removing his Adidas T-Mac shoes. That Instagram video can be viewed here.

All jokes aside, Antetokoumpo is just one of five NBA players to have a signature sneaker line with Nike. Over the past four years, the Nike Zoom Freak line has given the basketball world some very memorable performance models. Below is what fans need to know about the Nike Zoom Freak 4.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo wears the Nike Zoom Freak 4 during an NBA game. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 was first released in August 2022. Fans can choose between seven different colorways on the Nike website. The basketball shoes cost between $130-$135 in adult sizes, $105 in big kids' sizes, and $80 in little kids' sizes.

Antetokounmpo's fourth signature shoe is a technological triumph. The midsole is hollowed out under the forefoot, where two tilted Zoom Air units are positioned. The 4% tilt propels players forwards. Additionally, the design feature makes the shoe lightweight and allows the cushioning system to compress and expand.

The rubber outsole has a computer-generated multidirectional traction pattern that resembles a topographical map which helps optimize court feel. In addition, an external piece of lightweight, durable foam is built into the outer-side midsole for extra stability.

