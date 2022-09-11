Giannis Antetokounmpo Discusses New Shoes in Nike Commercial

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is quickly becoming a household name in the United States. The 27-year-old has overcome long odds to get where he is today. But thanks to his notorious work ethic and positive energy, the ball seems to bounce his way.

In a new Nike advertisement, the 'Greek Freak' breaks down his newest signature basketball shoe - the Nike Zoom Freak 4. In the 45-second video, Antetokounmpo opens up about his philosophy, play style, and how that ties into the fourth installment of his signature sneaker line.

Nike Basketball Video

Antetokoumpo said, "My game is really, really aggressive. So I need a shoe that's going to be extremely comfortable. The titled Zoom, it keeps you going forward. I thrive through physicality. That's what this shoe's about. Being able to get knocked down on the floor, but get up and keep moving forward."

The tilted cushioning system, which the 2x NBA MVP mentioned, is one of the more impressive design features in the Zoom Freak 4. Below is everything fans and hoopers need to know about Antetokoumpo's newest performance basketball shoe.

Nike Zoom Freak 4 Information

Nike Zoom Freak 4 'Barely Volt' Nike

The first colorway of the Zoom Freak 4, dubbed 'Unbelievable,' was released in August 2022, in conjunction with the premiere of Antetokoumpo's Disney movie.

However, Antetokoumpo was holding the Zoom Freak 4 in the 'Barely Volt' colorway in the new advertisement. The 'Barely Volt' colorway is already for sale on Nike's website for $120.

The product description for the Zoom Freak 4 boasts the tilted cushioning to propel players forwards. According to Nike, the Zoom Air units are positioned at a 4% tilt, enabling an explosive forward step.

Additionally, the midsole is hollowed out under the forefoot, where the two Zoom Air units are positioned. That design feature makes the shoe lightweight, and allows the cushioning system to compress, then expand and help return energy.

An external piece of lightweight, durable foam is built into the outer-side midsole for extra stability. Nike states that it helps keep the foot stable over the footbed when making quick side-to-side changes.

It requires a lot of innovation to design a shoe for a player with Antetokounmpo's size and strength. Yet, Nike continues to outdo itself with each installment of the Zoom Freak line. Fans and players alike can expect several more exciting colorways of the Nike Zoom Freak 4 to release over the next year. Stick with FanNation Kicks for all of your shoe news.

