Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ten Best Sneakers of the Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nike and the 'Greek Freak' were on fire this season.

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a force to be reckoned with on the court. The only thing scarier than the 27-year-old's game is his ceiling. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game last season. 

Not only did Antetokounmpo dominate, but he looked good doing it. Throughout the season, the perennial MVP candidate mixed in old and new models from his Nike Zoom Freak signature line. Below are the top hoop shoes worn by Antetokounmpo during the 2021-22 season.

10. Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Grey Fog'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Grey Fog'.

Date: December 25, 2021

Game: Milwaukee Bucks 117 - Boston Celtics 113

Stats: 36 points and 12 rebounds

Release Date: May 2, 2022

Price: $120 on Hibbett

9. Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Green Orange PE'

Nike Zoom Freak 1 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Green Orange PE'.

Dates: November 17, March 16, April 3

Description: Throughout the season, Antetokounmpo sometimes went back to his first signature model - the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1. This is a PE that he originally wore on December 16, 2019.

Release Date: Unreleased

8. Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Black Metallic Silver'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Black Metallic Silver'.

Date: February 17

Game: Philadelphia 76ers 123 - Milwaukee Bucks 120

Stats: 32 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists

Description: Antetokounmpo warmed up in this pair before switching to the No.1 ranked sneakers on this list before the game. Nike released two similar colorways - one with a silver Swoosh Logo and another with a Metallic Swoosh Logo. Both can be bought online via resale websites.

7. UNO x Zoom Freak 3 '50th Anniversary - Yellow'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the UNO x Zoom Freak 3 '50th Anniversary - Yellow'.

Dates: November 21, 2021, and February 26, 2022

Description: The first in a trio of colorways that pay homage to the board game UNO. This pair of hoop shoes was a general release and is still easy to find online. 

Release Date: April 20, 2022

Price: $120

6. Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Cream Green PE'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Cream Green PE'.

Dates: January 26, March 2, March 4

Description: The Milwaukee Bucks won two of the three games when Antentokounmpo wore these PEs. Unfortunately for fans, no similar colorway ever got a general release.

Release Date: Unreleased

5. Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Red Black PE'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'Red Black PE'.

Dates: January 19, January 28, March 8, March 9

Description: Nike released a red and black pair of the Nike Zoom Freak 3. Fans can buy those online for below retail. But obviously, this PE is a lot tougher.

Release Date: Unreleased

4. Nike Zoom Freak 3 'White Pink PE'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'White Pink PE'.

Date: April 27

Game: Milwaukee Bucks 116 - Chicago Bulls 100

Stats: 33 points (73.3% FG) and 9 rebounds

Release Date: Unreleased

3. UNO x Zoom Freak 3 '50th Anniversary - Green'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the UNO x Zoom Freak 3 '50th Anniversary - Green'.

Date: October 31, 2021

Game: Utah Jazz 107 - Milwaukee Bucks 95

Stats: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 asssists

Release Date: April 22, 2022

Resale Price: $120-$200

2. Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Orange Tie-Dye PE'

Nike Zoom Freak 1 worn by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 1 'Orange Tie-Dye PE'.

Dates: April 17, April 22, April 24

Description: For one week, Antetokounmpo threw it back to his first signature model - the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1. This is a PE variation of the launch colorway 'All Bros.' Nike's design team mixed in some tie-dye graphics to brighten up the already loud hoop shoes.

Release Date: Unreleased

1. Nike Zoom Freak 3 'White Gold Blue PE'

Nike Zoom Freak 3 worn by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing the Nike Zoom Freak 3 'White Gold Blue PE'.

Dates: January 1, January 13, January 26, January 30, February 8, February 15, February 17, February 28, March 22, May 7, May 13

Description: Easy considered Antetokounmpo's favorite colorway of the Nike Zoom Freak 3. Antetokounmpo wore these shoes over 11 times throughout the season.

Release Date: Unreleased

