Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases New Colorway of Nike Zoom Freak 4

Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases New Nike Zoom Freak 4 Colorway

Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases New Nike Zoom Freak 4 Colorway

The 'Greak Freak' is having fun with sneakerheads.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 'Greak Freak' is having fun with sneakerheads.

The 2021-22 season ended on a sour note for the Milwaukee Bucks, but that hasn't dampened the summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Disney released a movie about Antetokounmpo's incredible journey to the NBA, and Nike announced his newest signature shoe - the Nike Zoom Freak 4.

On July 1, fans got official images of the launch colorway. The upper features three distinct colors - salmon, neon, and charcoal. The most distinctive part of the shoe's design is the large reverse Nike Swoosh logo which is a callback to the Nike Zoom Freak One.

Now Antetokoumpo is teasing another colorway on his social media accounts. The All-NBA forward posted photos of himself working out in an almost entirely black colorway of the Zoom Freak 4.  Additionally, there is a white Nike Swoosh logo on the medial side of the forefoot, and charcoal hits on the shoe's anterior side.

Both the tech specs and retail price have yet to be officially announced. However, we do know that the newest model will feature a dual-unit Zoom Air cushioning setup in the forefoot and Nike React foam along the heel, which is an upgrade from previous models. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although it has not been officially announced, fans can expect the kicks to hit shelves around August 5, 2022. Additionally, the retail price is expected to be around $120, similar to previous Zoom Freak line models. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's 2017 Summer League Sneakers

Nike & Devin Booker Agree to Contract Extension

Kyrie Irving Wears Rare Nike Yeezy's at WNBA Game

In This Article (2)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo teases more colorways of Nike Zoom Freak 4.
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases New Colorway of Nike Zoom Freak 4

By Pat Bensonjust now
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center.
On Court

The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's Sneakers at 2017 NBA Summer League

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Candace Parker wore the Adidas 'Exhibit B' at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.
On Court

Candace Parker Debuts Newest Adidas Shoe at WNBA All-Star Game

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Russell Wilson wore a pair of Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star'
Off Court

Russell Wilson Wears New Pair of Nike Kobe 6 Shoes

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Jayson Tatum wore the Air Jordan 7 'PSG' colorway at NBA Summer League.
Off Court

Jayson Tatum Wears Michael Jordan Inspired Outfit

By Pat BensonJul 10, 2022
Luka Doncic attended Quai 54 event in Paris, France.
Off Court

Luka Doncic Wears His Jordan Sneakers at Quai 54 in Paris

By Pat BensonJul 10, 2022
Ben Simmons sits courtside at NBA Summer League in Nike Dunk Lows.
Off Court

Ben Simmons Wears 'Ben & Jerry's' Nike SB Dunk Lows at Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022
New Balance is releasing a new colorway of the KAWHI II.
News

New Balance Releasing More Kawhi Leonard Shoes Soon

By Pat BensonJul 9, 2022