Giannis Antetokounmpo Teases New Colorway of Nike Zoom Freak 4

The 2021-22 season ended on a sour note for the Milwaukee Bucks, but that hasn't dampened the summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Disney released a movie about Antetokounmpo's incredible journey to the NBA, and Nike announced his newest signature shoe - the Nike Zoom Freak 4.

On July 1, fans got official images of the launch colorway. The upper features three distinct colors - salmon, neon, and charcoal. The most distinctive part of the shoe's design is the large reverse Nike Swoosh logo which is a callback to the Nike Zoom Freak One.

Now Antetokoumpo is teasing another colorway on his social media accounts. The All-NBA forward posted photos of himself working out in an almost entirely black colorway of the Zoom Freak 4. Additionally, there is a white Nike Swoosh logo on the medial side of the forefoot, and charcoal hits on the shoe's anterior side.

Both the tech specs and retail price have yet to be officially announced. However, we do know that the newest model will feature a dual-unit Zoom Air cushioning setup in the forefoot and Nike React foam along the heel, which is an upgrade from previous models.

Although it has not been officially announced, fans can expect the kicks to hit shelves around August 5, 2022. Additionally, the retail price is expected to be around $120, similar to previous Zoom Freak line models. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

The Story Behind Lonzo Ball's 2017 Summer League Sneakers

Nike & Devin Booker Agree to Contract Extension