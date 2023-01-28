Nike Slashes Prices on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shoes

On Friday night, basketball fans were treated to another masterclass from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2x NBA MVP led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over the Indiana Pacers with 41 points and 12 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo continues to make his case for the most dominant post player the league has seen since Shaquille O'Neal roamed the paint. Even better, Antetokounmpo has done it all in his signature Nike shoes - the Nike Zoom Freak 4.

Luckily for athletes and fans, Nike has recently slashed prices on Antetokounmpo's fourth signature shoe. The Nike Zoom Freak 4 is currently marked down by as much as 38% in some colorways on Nike's website.

Since its launch in August 2022, the Nike Zoom Freak 4 has been the shoe of choice for Antetokounmpo and many of his peers in the league. Below is everything fans need to know about the performance basketball model.

Nike Zoom Freak 4

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 touts cutting-edge technology. The Zoom Air units are positioned at a 4% tilt which propels players forward. Additionally, the midsole is hollowed out under the forefoot, which sheds weight and allows the cushioning to compress and expand.

The performance model is designed to support the most explosive players. An external piece of lightweight, durable foam is built into the outer-side midsole. The extra support promotes stability when making quick side-to-side changes.

Traction is provided by the computer-generated outsole, which has a multidirectional pattern that resembles a topographical map. It optimizes court feel and change-of-direction opportunities.

Antetokoumpo was recently named an NBA All-Star captain but deserves to be at the forefront of every MVP discussion. While Antetokoumpo continues to make history, Nike ensures he has some of the best hoop shoes on the market.

