Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"

On Thursday night, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Brooklyn Nets 130-122. Besides losing to the worst team in the Eastern Conference, it was a good night for Kyrie Irving. The Nets point guard scored 40 points and was named a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game - his eighth time being named an All-Star.

After a rocky start to the regular season, where Irving lost his signature sneaker deal with Nike and served a seven-game suspension for controversial remarks, the polarizing point guard has enjoyed an incredible individual run.

Since Nike cut ties with Irving in December, the 30-year-old has worn older models from his signature sneaker line with black tape and hand-written messages concealing the Swoosh logos.

Irving's game shoes have ranged from rare to general release. At the same time, the hand-written messages have steadily grown more direct. Initially, Irving's statements touted his newfound independence, thanked his ancestors, and called for the freedom of all oppressed people.

Last week, Irving used his shoes to call for "Afrakan Liberation," followed by "Moorish Revolution" and then "Black/Moorish Revolution." Before finally, last night, Irving settled on the message "Black Revolution."

Nike Kyrie 3

A detailed look at Kyrie Irving's shoes. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

During last night's 40-point performance, Irving wore the Nike Kyrie 3 in an unreleased 'Mamba Mentality' colorway. The red and black colorway was created in 2017 to honor Irving's mentor, Kobe Bryant.

Irving last wore the shoes in late December, but with a different hand-written message. Before that, Irving wore the shoes during a playoff game against the Boston Celtics on May 30, 2021.

The two dates (or bible verses) and the word "Whiplash" (possibly a nod to the movie) were written in silver Sharpie long before Irving's breakup with Nike. It makes sense that Irving chose this specific colorway on January 26, given it was the third anniversary of Bryant and his daughter Gigi's tragic death.

Irving has given fans plenty to talk about this season, and there are still 34 games plus the postseason remaining for Brooklyn. With Irving heading to next month's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, all eyes will be on the footwear free agent's feet.

