Paul George's Signature Nike Sneaker Line Reportedly Over

Paul George's Signature Nike Shoes Rumored to End

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's signature shoe line is rumored to be over.
Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers was another classic installment of the rivalry. Paul George led the Clippers to victory with 27 points and nine rebounds. 

George, a signature Nike athlete, did it all in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. In fact, the 7x NBA All-Star has played exclusively in shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature line over the past several months.

For most other Nike-sponsored players, that would be normal. However, George has his own signature sneaker line with the Swoosh. George signed with Nike in 2010, and his signature line launched in 2017.

Since its launch, the Nike PG line has been a hit with players and fans. The performance models have married quality technology with fun colorways. Unfortunately for sneakerheads, George's signature shoes are rumored to be coming to an end.

Nike PG 6

View of blue and pink Nike shoes.

A detailed look at Paul George's shoes.

The Instagram account @13Flavors is a page dedicated to documenting George's kicks. In November, the account reported that George's signature line was coming to an end after the Nike PG 6.

George's sixth and reportedly last signature shoe launched in 2022 for $110. It is important to note that neither Nike nor George have confirmed this report to be true. Until one of the two parties comments on the subject, it remains a rumor.

Still, the evidence for the end of the Nike PG line is starting to pile up. Not only has George stopped wearing his shoes, but there have not been any leaked images of future models. Plus, Ja Morant and Devin Booker are getting signature shoes soon, which would replace Kyrie Irving and George on Nike Basketball's signature roster.

The good news for Geroge's fans is that several colorways of the Nike PG 6 are still available for purchase on Nike's website. It is always wise to buy shoes at retail price rather than wait and be forced to pay resale value at a later date.

