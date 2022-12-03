Gregg Berhalter Wears Air Jordans During World Cup Match

Skip to main content

Gregg Berhalter Made Sneaker History at World Cup

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter exited the World Cup in style by wearing rare Air Jordan sneakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Much to the chagrin of most of our readers, the Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 earlier today. While it was not the results they had hoped for, the USMNT should be proud of making it to the round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup.

The team will be remembered for its gutsy performances and the progress made in making the United States a legitimate contender on the world stage. Of course, sneakerheads will remember just one man from the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter talks with midfielder Giovanni Reyna.

Gregg Berhalter wears the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Lost & Found' colorway.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter made sneaker history throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 49-year-old caught viewers' attention thanks to his relaxed sartorial style of t-shirts, joggers, and sneakers.

While the USMNT competed in Qatar, Berhalter developed a following of fans who kept up with what the coach wore on the pitch. Nike sponsors the team, so Berhalter wore a mix of rare and affordable sneakers from Nike and Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost & Found'

View of red, white, and black Air Jordan 1 shoes.

Detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost & Found'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During Saturday's match, Berhalter wore the Air Jordan 1 High in the 'Lost & Found' colorway. The shoes were released on November 19, 2022, for $180. According to StockX, the shoes now have an average resale price of $412.

The Air Jordan 1 was originally released in the 'Chicago' in 1985. The classic Bulls-inspired colorway has always been a fan favorite. But this time, the design team gave the old-school shoes a vintage look. The shoe features pre-yellowed accents and a cracked leather upper.

We will miss covering Berhalter and his sneakers during the World Cup, but our coverage of the entire sneaker world will continue. Stay locked in FanNationKicks.com and follow us on Twitter.

Recommended For You

Gregg Berhalter Wears Custom Sneakers During Iran Match

Gregg Berhalter Wears Supreme Nikes During England Match

Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Gregg Berhalter talks with midfielder Giovanni Reyna.
News

Gregg Berhalter Wears Air Jordans During World Cup Match

By Pat Benson
View of white, purple, and gold Nike Kyrie shoes.
News

Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Remain Popular Among NBA Players

By Pat Benson
View of orange and white Nike LeBron 20 shoes.
News

Rare Nike LeBron 20 Colorway Dropping in Miami

By Pat Benson
Side view of purple Adidas Crazy 1 basketball shoe.
News

Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Retro Shoes in New Colorway

By Pat Benson
Trae Young stands at foul line during a game.
News

Trae Young & Adidas Take Over NBA 2K23

By Pat Benson
Stephen Curry reacts to a shot on a golf course.
News

Stephen Curry Pays Tribute to Golf Legend

By Pat Benson
Russell Wilson cheers on his teammates from the sidelines.
News

Two NFL Stars Supporting V Foundation with Cleats

By Pat Benson
View blue and pink Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James Wore New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway in Lakers Game

By Pat Benson