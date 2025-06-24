Harry Kane Kicks Off New Era of Footwear With Skechers
In the world of soccer (known as football across the globe), Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and captain of England’s national team is one of the best in the sport.
Among his many accolades, Kane is the all-time top goalscorer for the England national team and his former club, Tottenham Hotspur. He’s won the Premier League Golden Boot three times and won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season, where he was recognized for providing the most assists. He also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot as the top goalscorer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
In August 2023, Kane signed a "lifetime global deal" with Skechers, coinciding with the launch of their first line of football boots, the SKX_01. As the face of the brand, Skechers released Kane's first Player Edition boot — the Skechers SKX_1.5 Elite.
Currently playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, Kane is looking to take Skechers and his team to the next level. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Kane about his partnership with Skechers, what inspired his love of soccer, and playing in the US for the FIFA World Cup.
What was your first memory of loving soccer?
My first memory of playing football and enjoying it was playing in the park close to my house with my dad and brother. We used to go and play after school and on the weekends. Where we lived in Chingford, our garden literally backed onto a park. We would either use a couple of trees for goals or carry a goal over the fence and play for as long as possible.
My dad would go in goal and me and my brother, who is four years older, would play one-on-one for hours. I would also join my brother and his mates. It makes you compete a little bit harder when you are playing against people four years older than you. I just loved being out there and trying to improve.
Can you describe your playing style?
I see myself as a No. 9, obviously, as being a goal scorer, first and foremost. But also, I like to be able to be involved in the game a lot more than, maybe, other No.9’s. I like to come and drop deep and link play. And hold the ball up when the team is under pressure.
When I was a youth team player, I played a lot in midfield. I played as a deep midfielder, as a No. 8 or No. 10. That helped me be aware of my teammates around me. And then, as I got older, I became more of a No. 9 because I was good at scoring goals and good at making runs.
Putting the ball in the back of the net was always something that I was able to do. When I got to my early teenage years, I worked really hard on all different types of finishing because I understood that, in a game, you're not going to get just the perfect finish all the time or always be in the center of the goal.
So, being able to work on the right foot, left foot, headers, penalties, free kicks, everything. If you've got as much variety as possible, I think it just adds to your game and makes you even more difficult to stop. And this is why I'm continuously practicing these things.
How was it to capture the Bundesliga title?
It still feels amazing! It had obviously been a long time coming, a lot of hard work throughout the season, and we dedicated ourselves physically and mentally.
There’s nothing better than celebrating when you’ve won something together after working so hard. It’s a special group – the players, coaches, and the staff. I’m immensely proud of what we achieved as a team. It’s the first trophy of my career, so it feels that extra bit sweet.
My family and kids were at the last home match of the season, where I lifted the trophy. It was a really special feeling to have them there with me. They’ve been on this journey with me from the beginning, seeing all the ups and downs. It’s been a special time for us all to celebrate as a family together.
How excited are you about the FIFA Club World Cup and playing in the States?
I think it’s going to be great. It’s going to be unique. Playing this type of major tournament with your club is different from what’s been done in the past, but I think it’s going to be a great experience. We know that every team in this competition is strong.
We will prepare well, as we do for every game. For me as a player, it’s a good experience to play against teams from different countries around the world, and going out to America, as well, a year before the World Cup, will be a chance to get to know some of the stadiums and get to know the fans out there.
I’m really excited about it as I love going to America anyway. Whether it’s on vacation or golf. I love their sports. I feel like I’ve always had a connection with America.
When did you first connect with Skechers?
I first connected with the Skechers team a couple of months before the announcement, where they showed us what they wanted to do and how they wanted to get into football and the football space. I was blown away by them and what they had planned for the future.
Ever since I met the design team and saw the boots for the first time, I was confident they were on to something special. And so far, it’s been an incredible journey with them. I’ve felt part of their team from the start. I’m enjoying this journey so far and looking forward to many years of success.
What drew you to the Skechers Koopa silhouette?
I’ve always loved their comfort and versatility. They pair well with just about everything in my wardrobe. The two main things for me when I look for a shoe are style and comfort. Colors can make or break footwear, in my opinion.
I’m not someone for loud colors. It’s funny. I like loud boots, but not really loud trainers. So, the Koopa silhouette design meets all of that, and the colors chosen mean that they can go with a wide range of outfits.
How does it feel to release the Skechers x Harry Kane – Off Pitch collection?
It feels great. I’m really excited to see fans and trainer lovers wearing the collection. It's been amazing to create something with Skechers that connects with people beyond just football. This is a global launch debuting at the end of June, and I can’t wait for people all around the world to see it- and more importantly, wear it and feel confident wearing it. It’s been an exciting part of my Skechers journey so far.
