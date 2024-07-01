Hoops Stars Cavinder Twins Sign NIL Deal With Under Armour
TikTok, timed with the pandemic, helped launch Haley and Hanna Cavinder into social media stardom. But basketball and performance are at the core of the twin sisters' belief system.
So, it is only natural that Haley and Hanna team up with a sportswear brand known for innovation. Earlier today, Under Armour announced Haley and Hanna Cavinder as the newest brand ambassadors for the iconic sportswear company.
The collegiate athletes who led the Miami Hurricanes to the NCAA's Elite Eight during the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season will help Under Armour reach a new generation of hoopers.
With women's collegiate sports continuing to gain attention and young female athletes providing inspiration to many, now is the perfect time for this exciting partnership.
After being fans of Under Armour and wearing their clothes to work out and perform for years, the three-year partnership marks the first exclusive apparel and footwear deal for the twins.
They were among the first student-athletes to sign endorsement deals after the groundbreaking NCAA decision in 2021. Haley and Hanna continue to make headlines for revolutionizing what student-athletes can achieve.
Under Armour is committed to developing best-in-class women's products and will be tapping Haley and Hanna to test out products, provide input on design, and appear in branded content that highlights their leadership in basketball and their style off the court.
Hoops fans and sneakerheads can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NCAA and the rest of the sports world.
