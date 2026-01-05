Tyrese Haliburton Unveils PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke'

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton debuted his first signature PUMA basketball shoe in an epic Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton has not been able to play this season, but the marketing for the PUMA Hali 1 has been top-notch.

PUMA and Haliburton have connected with fans through a fun grocery store theme, while everyone from Reggie Miller to Stephen Curry has laced up the new hoop shoes.

The PUMA Hali 1 has been released in two colorways so far, with a third coming later this month. Below is everything fans must know about the 'Smoke' colorway.

Hali 1 restock in aisle zero.



Hali 1 ‘Smoke’ coming soon. pic.twitter.com/8oaMz3be2U — PUMA Basketball (@PUMAHoops) January 5, 2026

Shopping Information

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway drops at midnight on Friday, January 30. The performance basketball shoes carry a retail price of $130 in adult sizes and $110 in big kid sizes.

Shoppers will be able to buy the kicks at PUMA.com, the PUMA app, PUMA Flagship stores in NYC and Las Vegas, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports.

Athletes and fans who do not want to wait to get their hands on the 'Smoke' colorway can choose from the 'Opal' (launch) and 'Hibiscus' (debut) styles online now.

Details

The PUMA Hali 1 in the first three colorways. | PUMA

The 'Smoke' colorway features a two-toned gray design. A blend of Gray Echo and Feather Gray on the upper creates a smoky aesthetic. Meanwhile, the white midsole and Hali branding complete the smoked-out look.

Haliburton worked closely with streetwear icon Salehe Bembury on the design process of the PUMA Hali 1. The silhouette introduces a striking futuristic aesthetic, where premium design meets elite performance.

In an interview with Complex in October, Haliburton and Bembury agreed that the PUMA Hali 1 was the best signature sneaker in the NBA.

Tech Specs

The PUMA Hali 1 'Smoke' colorway. | PUMA

Tech specs for the PUMA Hali 1 include a smooth, dynamic upper that sits atop a full-length NITROFOAM midsole. The advanced nitrogen-infused foam is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the TPU midfoot shank adds support and stability. Lastly, the PUMAGRIP high-abrasion tread pattern is applied to the outsole for added traction, with a non-slip rubber compound.

It is safe to say assume PUMA and Haliburton are cooking up more exciting colorways in 2026. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

