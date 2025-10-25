How to Buy the Sold-Out Nike Air Max 90 'Grateful Ducks' Shoes
Earlier this week, Nike unveiled an epic collaboration between the Oregon Ducks and the Grateful Dead. The partnership was almost 60 years in the making, and successfully united fanbases of the college football team and the historic rock band (although there was certainly preexisting overlap).
Two of Oregon's star football players helped unveil the 'The Grateful Ducks Collection', which included uniforms, apparel, and footwear. Easily the most coveted piece of the collaboration was the Nike Air Max 90 'Grateful Ducks' shoes.
The Nike Air Max 90 'Grateful Ducks' colorway was released for $145 in three limited-edition drops from October 21-24. Each drop sold out quickly online, leaving many fans empty-handed. But every silver lining has a touch of grey.
Shopping Information
Despite the old-school shoes selling out quickly upon release, they can still be found online at trusted sneaker resale websites that do a commendable job of verification. Just be ready to pay above the retail price.
The Nike Air Max 90 'Grateful Ducks' colorway can be found on StockX and GOAT. Currently, resale prices start at $215 on StockX and $248 on GOAT. Both retailers have websites and user-friendly apps that are easy enough for the most novice of sneakerheads to understand.
Even better, StockX provides historical data to give buyers and sellers an understanding of the shopping trends. Currently, the shoes have an average resale price of $251 in adult sizes on StockX.
Details
Grateful Dead lead singer Jerry Garcia was not only fond of Eugene, but also of the Nike Air Max 90. Garcia wore a different colorway of the shoes during the Grateful Dead's 1990 shows at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon's lush landscapes inspired the shoe's layered green and yellow hues, while the tie-dye accents provide a distinctive nod to the Grateful Dead. Additionally, Dead-inspired details include lightning-bolt Swooshes, co-branded tongue tags, and custom sock liners.
Nike went all out on the shoes, including a dancing 'Grateful Ducks' hangtag, multiple optional laces, and unique packaging to commemorate the limited-edition release.
History
Many fans might be wondering how a Bay Area band has been co-opted by the Pacific Northwest. It actually goes far beyond the Garcia's Nike shoes from the 1990 concerts in Autzen Stadium.
In 1968, the Grateful Dead performed their first concert at the University of Oregon's EMU Ballroom. As Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux described, the university became the band's "home away from home."
In 1972, the band returned to play a legendary benefit concert for Ken Kesey's family-owned Springfield Creamery, the makers of Nancy's Yogurt.
They saved the business and delivered one of the most storied performances in rock history. Ultimately, the Grateful Dead played more than 20 shows in Eugene, including ten at Autzen Stadium.
College football fans and Deadheads can expect an incredible scene tonight as Oregon takes on the Wisconsin Badgers in a tie-dye-themed night. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.