Ken Griffey Jr.'s Iconic Nike Sneakers Return This Week

Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey's silky smooth swing and backwards hat helped develop an entire generation of baseball fans in the 1990s. Even better, Griffey's iconic Nike sneakers have withstood the test of time.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is widely regarded as one of the most popular baseball shoes of all time. The model speaks to baseball fans and sneakerheads who fondly remember the 1990s.

Luckily for nostalgic MLB fans, Griffey's first signature sneaker is returning this week in Mariners colors. Below is everything shoppers need to know about the old-school shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Griffey 1 'Freshwater' drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, December 12. Shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult sizing for $180 and grade school sizing for $122 on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

Will these sneakers sell out? Maybe not immediately, so like many other super-hyped sneakers. However, the demand will be high, and they will eventually fly off the shelves.

Online shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the old-school trainers on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Details

Details on the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

This silhouette features a synthetic upper with a Freshwater base. Meanwhile, black nubuck overlays, ankle straps, heel pull tabs, and a tongue wrap the rest of the shoe.

The Nike Swoosh logos, Griffey's jersey number "24," and the laces appear in white. Lastly, red detailing helps complete the baseball aesthetic.

The shoes are no longer considered performance models, but the visible Air unit in the heel and higher-quality materials make this legendary silhouette easy to wear at the ballpark or anywhere else.

History

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' colorway. | Nike

Griffey debuted the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in 1996. It was at the height of his Mariners stardom and arguably the golden era of sneakers. Griffey's coolness and marketability traveled well beyond the Pacific Northwest, reaching '90s kids everywhere.

The model has enjoyed multiple retro releases over the years, with the most recent drop taking place in 2021. It will be at least a few more years until fans get another shot at this colorway, so they need to swing for the fences.

Pitchers and catches do not report for a few more months, but buying these sneakers will help baseball fans get through the winter months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker world and beyond.

More MLB Footwear News

The Nike Dunk Low 'Yankees' and 'Red Sox' are discounted online.

How New Balance struck out on Shohei Ohtani's World Series moment.

New Balance celebrates Shohei Ohtani's MVP award.

Nike trolled Drake after the Dodgers' World Series victory.

Interview: Elly De La Cruz on staying cool throughout the summer.