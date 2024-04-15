Nikola Jokic Discusses Hotels, Travel, & Sneakers
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has quietly yet systematically dominated the NBA for years. The ultra-skilled big man has picked up two MVP awards (there should have been a third last season) and an NBA Finals MVP award while barely breaking a sweat.
Despite his superstar status in the league, Jokic has been reticent for most of his career. The 29-year-old often gives the vibe that he would rather be spending time with his family, watching harness racing, or relaxing at one of his paradisiacal vacation spots away from the limelight.
Luckily for fans, the global basketball icon has begun opening up and sharing more of himself with the world. That includes his travel habits, hotel etiquette, and pet peeves.
Jokic has teamed up with Hotels.com to create exclusive travel packages at his favorite hotels in Maui and Serbia. Travelers can book these packages until June 30 to unlock perks like resort credit or spa visits and NBA store credit. Additionally, Jokic is starring in the fourth installment of the Hotels.com digital content series Perfect 10.
As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks got a few valuable moments for a rapid-fire style Q&A with the perennial NBA All-Star. Just like on the court, Jokic is equally intriguing, unflappable, and adept at keeping his counterparts off-balance.
What are you most excited about your fans experiencing at your favorite hotels in Maui and Serbia?
"In Maui, the best part is being right on the beach; the service is excellent, and the rooms are really comfortable. In Serbia, the food is really good, especially the breakfast, and it's the perfect location for getting out to explore the city."
What are some important qualities of a good hotel for you?
"Good breakfast, nice swimming pool and spa, comfortable bed, nice smell."
Has there ever been a hotel so bad that you said you would never stay again?
"Yes – but I'm not going to tell you which one."
What is your go-to room service meal?
"Burger."
Do you use an alias when staying in hotels?
"Yes."
Shoes on or off when you enter your hotel room?
"Off."
Since this is a sneaker website, I've got to ask how you are enjoying your first signature sneaker this season?
"It's been great! The shoes are really comfortable, and we have some exciting stuff coming up for next season!"
Further Reading: Nikola Jokic speaks on his first signature sneaker with 361 degrees.