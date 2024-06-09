Ja Morant's Nike Sneakers Are 20% Off Online
The NBA Playoffs have provided basketball fans and the sneaker community with plenty of highlights. While it has been a historic NBA Finals for Jordan Brand, the entire postseason has been pretty quiet for Nike.
Most of Nike's signature athletes got bounced out of the NBA Playoffs, and some did not even make it to the postseason. One of the more notable absences was Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
Memphis never stood a chance this season after Morant missed significant time due to a suspension and then a shoulder injury. The high-flying point guard always kept fans on their toes with his exciting play and popular sneakers.
It has been over 18 months since Morant debuted the Nike Ja 1. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for his second signature sneaker to be released. However, the silver lining is that Morant's kicks are finally available at below-retail prices.
Athletes and fans can purchase Morant's signature sneakers at a discount in full-family sizing on the Nike website. The Nike Ja 1 pairs performance technology with heartfelt colorways designed to pay homage to Morant's family.
The first few colorways of the Nike Ja 1 sold out everywhere online and in stores. Thanks to a plethora of colorways being released and other signature models launching, the hype surrounding the Nike Ja 1 has finally subsided.
Hoopers can take advantage of the lightweight model's breathable upper and forefoot Air Zoom unit. Meanwhile, casual fans can choose from several lifestyle-friendly colorways that are easy to rock off the court.
We cannot wait to see Morant's second signature sneaker. But we are more eager to see Morant healthy and back in action soon. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
