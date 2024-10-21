Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA Finals Sneakers Available at Nike
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Since the New York Liberty selected Sabrina Ionescu with the first of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the prodigy point guard has helped transform the organization from a lottery team to a champion.
It took a few years of knocking on the door, but the Liberty finally broke through and won their first WNBA Championship on Sunday night. Funny enough, Ionescu did not even play her best game.
Nevertheless, it was a banner year for Ionescu. She raised a banner in Brooklyn, won a gold medal in Paris, and launched her second signature sneaker with Nike. Just as Ionescu has been a transformational player, she has been even more influential in the footwear industry.
Earlier this summer, Nike officially launched Ionescu's highly anticipated second signature. The Nike Sabrina 2 has remained one of the hottest hoop shoes on the market, and last night's victory will only create more hype around the sneaker.
During Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, Ionescu debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Sabrina 2. Luckily, fans can copy that design online. Some online shoppers have already begun replicating the silver and red colorway.
Nike has dropped multiple general-release colorways ($130 in adult and $100 in kid sizes) and given fans the option to customize the sneakers ($160). Online shoppers can check out Ionescu's signature selection on the Nike website.
Ionescu's basketball shoes have garnered critical acclaim because they are designed for the masses. Men, women, and children love the performance basketball shoe. Many NBA players have even adopted the Nike Sabrina 2 as one of their go-to sneakers.
In less than four years, Ionescu has made basketball and footwear history. The 26-year-old shows no signs of slowing down, and neither does her signature line. Athletes and fans can expect the Nike Sabrina 2 to be seen all over basketball courts this winter.
Ionescu has a relationship with Nike dating back to her college days with the Oregon Ducks. Of course, that was before the NIL era. But after she turned pro, Ionescu signed a multi-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike that is reportedly worth $24 million.
While Ionescu was far from the first WNBA player to have a signature sneaker line, she did help pave the way for her contemporaries. A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark both have signature basketball shoes on the way. Plus, Breanna Stewart (PUMA) and Angel Reese (Reebok) have signature lines.
