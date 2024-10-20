Nike Unveils Ja Morant's "Nightmare" Sneakers for Halloween
Few players in the NBA have a more exciting signature sneaker than Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Combine Morant's fan-favorite Nike basketball shoes with Halloween, and it is guaranteed to excite the footwear world.
Earlier this month, Nike finally unveiled Morant's highly anticipated sophomore sneaker - the Nike Ja 2. The official announcement included pictures of five upcoming colorways, including an eye-catching design for the spooky season.
The Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" is scheduled to be released this week to perfectly coincide with the start of basketball season and arrive in time for Halloween night. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the scary sneakers.
The Nike Ja 2 "Nightmare" will hit shelves at exactly 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 25. Online shoppers will be able to buy the horrifying hoop shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
While this is an exciting release that will garner a lot of attention, there should be enough of Morant's "Nightmare" sneakers to meet demand. Nike is releasing the kicks on its main website and not the SNKRS app, which is usually reserved for more limited releases.
The "Nightmare" colorway sports a University Red upper contrasted by Nike Swoosh and Ja logos in Celestial Gold. The black suede heels feature a design showing zombie hands reaching out. Lastly, 'Morant' is spelled out on fang-shaped jewels on the lace locks.
As for performance, the Nike Ja 2 does not disappoint. It is designed with style, comfort, and support, to handle his high-flying exploits that made Morant one of the most exciting players in the NBA.
The Air Zoom unit with molded midfoot panel is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court. Athletes and fans can expect to see countless colorways of the Nike Ja 2 on basketball courts this year.
