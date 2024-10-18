Ja Morant Shares Sneak Peek of Nike Ja 2 'NCAA' Colorways
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The NBA preseason has already tipped off, and the NCAA season is right around the corner. No player has a stronger foothold in both levels than Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. The former Murray State Racer is a prominent figure for the younger generation of players.
Nike sponsors most of the top college basketball programs, and the players in the NCAA love Morant's signature sneakers. Naturally, several teams will receive the Nike Ja 2 in player-exclusive colorways.
In just a few short weeks, Morant's second signature sneaker will be all over college basketball courts. But the former Murray State Racer cannot wait, so he shared a sneak peek at ten school's player-exclusive Nike Ja 2 colorways.
Morant shared two pictures on his Instagram story of the Nike Ja 2 in ten school-specific colorways. The Arizona Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, UConn Huskies, and Duke Blue Devils all received special treatment.
Of course, those are not all the colorways each team will receive. Fans can expect to see home and away versions of the Nike Ja 2 for select programs.
Sadly, the player-exclusive colorways of Morant's second hoop shoe will never be released. However, online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Morant's signature sneakers on the Nike website.
With the NBA and NCAA regular seasons starting soon, fans can expect a steady stream of exciting sneaker news. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.