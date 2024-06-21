Ja Morant's "Reverse Scratch" Nike Sneakers Release on July 1
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It has been approximately 18 months since Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant debuted his first signature sneaker with Nike. That is an extremely long lifecycle for any performance model - especially a debut hoop shoe.
However, Morant's suspensions and injuries have beset the rollout of the Nike Ja 1. Despite all of the drama, the hoop shoe has remained wildly popular and given the sneaker community countless memorable colorways.
While there has been no shortage of styles, fans have patiently held out hope for one of Morant's player-exclusive colorways. The wait is finally over, as the Nike Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" is scheduled to be released soon.
Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything athletes and fans must know about the highly anticipated hoop shoe.
The Nike Ja 1 "Reverse Scratch" is scheduled to launch at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, July 1. Online shoppers will be able to be purchase the performance basketball shoes for $130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The "Reverse Scratch" colorway officially made its debut on NBA courts way back in February 2023. The colorway sports a white upper, teal midsole, red heel clip, and black detailing. Scratch mark designs throughout the shoe provide the finishing touches to the colorway that is designed as an homage to the retro Grizzlies uniforms.
The tech specs for the Nike Ja 1 remain the same with each colorway. A plush midsole is boosted by a forefoot Zoom Air unit that helps provide increased responsiveness and vertical acceleration. Meanwhile, the containment system and forefoot strap help keep your ankle and heel stable.
Athletes and fans who do not want to wait on the "Reverse Scratch" colorway are in luck as there are currently 12 styles available, some of which have been discounted from their original retail price.
Basketball fans and sneakerheads cannot wait to see Morant back on the court. Hopefully, that also entails the launch of his second signature sneaker. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all of its most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
