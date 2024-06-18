Ranking the 10 Best Sneakers of the NBA Season
The 2023-24 NBA season is officially in the books, and the Boston Celtics have taken home the Larry O'Brien Trophy. While that may not be the ending many fans wanted, no one can deny there were plenty of memorable moments this year.
Even better for the sneaker community, the footwear was at an all-time high this season. More players and brands teamed up to launch signature sneaker lines than ever before, making it quite competitive on the hardwood.
Before we turn the page on this year and focus on the WNBA and Summer Olympics, it is time to take one last look back at this season. Below is Sports Illustrated's list of the top ten new hoop shoes of the 2023-24 NBA season.
10. New Balance TWO WXY V4
Player: Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.
Why We Love It: The New Balance TWO WXY V4 may not have been as hot as its predecessor, but it still made waves this season. It is the only non-signature sneaker on our list. However, the New Balance roster added their own personal flair to the hoop shoe.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the TWO WXY V4 on the New Balance website.
9. ANTA KAI 1
Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
Why We Love It: Irving proved the naysayers wrong this season by outperforming expectations on the court and in the sneaker industry. His debut hoop shoe with ANTA was very well-received by the sneaker community.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of Irving's signature sneakers at KICKS CREW.
8. Air Jordan 38
Player: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
Why We Love It: It does not matter how many years fly by, Michael Jordan's signature line never comes down to earth. The Air Jordan 38 reprised several OG colorways as well as some fire player-exclusive colorways.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Air Jordan 38 at a discount on the Nike website.
7. Nike Book 1
Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Why We Love It: Booker's debut hoop shoe was the most polarizing sneaker of the season. Love it or hate it, you could not ignore the Nike Book 1 and all the drama that came with it.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy Booker's signature sneakers on the Nike website.
6. PUMA MB.03
Player: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
Why We Love It: Injuries shortened Ball's season again. However, his third signature sneaker with PUMA was easily the best installment yet. Now, we just need Ball healthy and back on the court.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the MB.03 on the PUMA website.
5. Curry 11
Player: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Why We Love It: Curry's 11th signature sneaker continued to move the line in the right direction, while still pulling out fan-favorite colorways. Not to mention some fire collaborations like the Bruce Lee collection.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Curry 11 on the Curry Brand website.
4. Nike LeBron 21
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Why We Love It: The Nike LeBron 21 felt like more of the same for James' signature sneaker line. However, the model's saving grace was its player-exclusive colorways. Nike always goes deep in its bag for the face of the brand's basketball division.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the LeBron 21 on the Nike website.
3. adidas Harden Vol. 8
Player: LA Clippers guard James Harden.
Why We Love It: Harden's season got off on a weird foot when he was traded to the Clippers. However, his signature sneaker line with adidas cannot be stopped. Harden and adidas continue to push the limits with their futuristic designs.
How To Buy It: Harden's sneakers launched months ago and still cannot be purchased on the adidas website. Apparently it is uncool to have merchandise available for purchase. Luckily, online shoppers can buy the kicks at StockX.
2. Jordan Tatum 2
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Why We Love It: Tatum's second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand did not disappoint. The ultra-lightweight hoop shoe featured improved technology and more exciting colorways.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Jordan Tatum 2 on the Nike website.
1. adidas AE 1
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Why We Love It: Edwards and adidas disrupted the sneaker industry this year as soon as they declared war on opponent's hoop shoes through an aggressive marketing campaign. Even better, the adidas AE 1 was loved by hoopers and fans alike. The only problem is that Edwards' debut hoop shoe kept selling out.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can find Edwards' sold-out adidas sneakers on StockX and GOAT.