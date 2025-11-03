Ja Morant's Unapologetic Nike Sneakers Drop After His Suspension
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Detroit Pistons tonight, and the most exciting player in the league will be back in uniform. Over the weekend, Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant served a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.
Following Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant challenged coach Tuomas Iisalo in a "tone deemed inappropriate." Morant was out of the lineup in a road loss to the Toronto Raptors, but the must-see player is back tonight.
Even better, Morant's unapologetic version of the Nike Air Force 1 '07 drops tomorrow. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what fans must know about the bold collaboration.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 JA
The Nike Air Force 1 '07 JA drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 4. Online shoppers can buy the casual sneakers for $125 exclusively at Nike.com.
The iconic silhouette sports a Sundial upper contrasted by Cobalt Bliss detailing. The Nike Swoosh logos, tongues, midsoles, outsoles, and heels stand out in black.
Morant's signature logo appears on the left tongue and lateral heel. Of course, the most distinctive feature of the shoe is the "LET ME BE JA" print on the medial sides of the shoes.
Nike's product description leans into Morant's rebellious persona. It reads, "You want Ja to be at his best? You gotta let Ja be Ja. Viral cellies. Primal screams. Smack-talking opponents. Ja's not some carbon copy superstar you can put in a box."
Nike Ja 3
If a perfectly timed Nike Air Force 1 collaboration was not enough, Morant also has the hottest hoop shoe in the entire NBA. The Nike Ja 3 is available in several exciting colorways in full-family sizing.
Online shoppers can find Morant's third signature basketball shoe in multiple styles for the whole family, with prices ranging from $87-$125 at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The NBA season just got started, and Morant is already keeping the league and the footwear industry on its toes. Best of all, fans can expect more heat from Morant and Nike as the season continues.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.