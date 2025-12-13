The 10 Best Stocking Stuffers for Sneakerheads Under $50

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Sneakerheads are notoriously picky. It is both challenging and expensive to find the sneakers they want each holiday season. However, there are plenty of affordable stocking stuffers that make clutch gifts.

Below are 10 gift ideas that sneakerheads don't even realize they need, but that actually make awesome presents for less than $50 and will arrive before Christmas Day.

adidas Anthony Edwards Shirt

The adidas Anthony Edwards billboard shirt. | adidas

The adidas Anthony Edwards Billboard shirt had a retail price of $35, but is marked down to $18 in adult sizes (45% off) at adidas.com. It is a perfect option for fans of one of the NBA's brightest young stars.

Nike Unicorn NBA Socks

Nike Unicorn NBA socks. | Dick's Sporting Goods

The NBA introduced new official socks for its players this season. Fans can still find the performance basketball socks in black and white for $24 in adult sizes at Dick's Sporting Goods. The socks feature premium stretch knit fabric for a snug, comfortable fit and are padded to keep you cushioned during every play.

Nike Kobe Unicorn Socks

The Nike Kobe Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks. | Nike

Similar to the official NBA socks, Nike excited Kobe Bryant's fans with the Kobe Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks available in black and white for $24 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Instead of the NBA logo, these socks feature the iconic Kobe Sheath logo.

Nike Kobe Slides

Nike Kobe Offcourt slides. | Nike

The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slides are available in at least four colorways for $41 adult sizes (use the code "GIFTS" for an extra 25% off) at Nike.com. The slides are comfortable, durable, and let fans show off their Mamba Mentality.

Nike ACG Dri-Fit Gloves

Nike ACG Dri-Fit Glove. | Nike

The Nike ACG Gloves are lightweight, warm, and made with touch-screen compatible material. Online shoppers can choose from multiple colors of the super trendy gloves for $35 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

Mitchell & Ness T-Shirts

The Chicago Bulls Cream Triple Rings T-Shirt. | Mitchell & Ness

Party like it's the late 1990s and you're in the United Center. The Chicago Bulls Cream Triple Rings T-Shirt is available for $36 in adult sizes at MitchellandNess.com. The retro shirt is perfect to pair with any Air Jordan (or Nike) sneakers.

Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Chalked Up T-Shirt

Vince Carter Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics shirt. | Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Chalked Up shirts had a retail price of $47.99, but are currently marked down to $32 in adult sizes at MitchellandNess.com. The retro-inspired shirts are perfect for NBA fans and sneakerheads.

New Balance x Shohei Ohtani Shirt

New Balance's Shohei Ohtani Unicorn T-Shirt 2025. | New Balance

In November, New Balance celebrated Shohei Ohtani's MVP award with a limited-edition shirt for $39.99 at NewBalance.com. In a world full of GOATs, Ohtani is a unicorn. The white and blue shirt features Ohtani's signature logo on the front, with a unique design on the back, as unique as the MVP's skill set.

MLB 'Paint the City Pink' New Era 59FIFTY

New York Yankees 'Paint the City Pink' hat. | Lids

MLB teamed up with Lids on a limited-edition collection of hats celebrating iconic teams with a festive holiday aesthetic. Online shoppers can choose from multiple options for $49.99 at LidsHD.com.

Crep Protect Starter Pack

The Crep Protect Starter Pack. | Crep Protect

The Crep Protect Starter Pack is available for $25 at Crep Protect. The on-the-go starter kit contains foam, spray, and six dual-sided wipes to keep your kicks clean.



