Ja Morant Teases the Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park"
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has the hottest sneaker of the NBA season. However, the hype has often gotten out of control. Morant has taken it upon himself to warn fans about fake colorways and to leak upcoming releases on Instagram himself.
Before Monday night's win over the LA Clippers, Morant teased nine upcoming Nike Ja 3 colorways. Some have already been announced, while others were a first look. Best of all, we got a sneak peek at a second "Jurassic Park" colorway.
Nike Ja 3 "Jurassic Park"
Among the handful of sneakers Morant teased with his 12-second video was another "Jurassic Park" colorway. This time the silhouette sported a mix of green, red, and yellow. It is part of an official collaboration between Nike and Jurassic Park.
Although we are still months away from Nike officially announcing the collaboration, two Jurassic Park-themed colorways are expected to drop in April 2026 for $135 in adult sizes.
Hopefully, the collaboration extends beyond the basketball shoes and also includes apparel for fans of the 1993 classic movie. Between the shoe's design and this collaboration, the Nike Ja 3 truly speaks to '90s kids.
Upcoming Nike Ja 3 Colorways
Morant also previewed several other colorways, some of which are part of the Nike Ja 3 Spring/Summer collection. Others, such as the "Pink Foam" colorway, drop as early as this week.
In October, Morant called the Nike Ja 3 the "number one shoe in the world," and it is hard to disagree with him. The model certainly has its shortcomings from a performance standpoint, but it is widely considered the most popular shoe among NBA fans.
Nike Ja 3 Popularity
Every colorway of the Nike Ja 3 benefits from the same extremely sharp design. A vertical Swoosh logo, next to a graffiti-sprayed "A", with bold scratch marks completing the iconic design. Both shoes feature Ja branding and the word "Twelve" on the heels.
Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.
NBA fans can expect more exciting news from Morant and Nike throughout this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
