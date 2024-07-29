Ja Morant Unveils 2nd Signature Nike Sneaker at Murray State
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Murray State Racers honored their most famous basketball alum on Saturday night. The school inducted Ja Morant into its athletic department's Hall of Fame. Nike used the opportunity to unveil Morant's second signature sneaker in a limited-edition colorway.
Fans got their first official look at the Nike Ja 2 in a special colorway honoring Morant's college accomplishments. The unreleased basketball shoe featured a brown and blue design and came in a detailed wooden box with the following inscriptions:
- Consensus All-American 1st Team (2018-19)
- OVC Player of the Year (2018-19)
- The Bob Cousy Award (2018-19)
- OVC Tournament MVP (2019)
- All-OVC First Team (2019)
- NCAA Tournament Appearances
Nike has not yet announced the official release of information for Morant's second signature sneaker. However, the news outlet Sole Retriever reports the Nike Ja 2 is scheduled to launch in Holiday 2024.
Pricing for the Nike Ja 2 is expected to range between $120-$130 in adult sizes. Grade-school and pre-school pairs will retail for $97 and $82, respectively. Additionally, there are no tech specs available at this time.
If that release date holds, almost two years will have passed between the first and second installments of Morant's signature sneaker line.
The Nike Ja 1 was a hit in the basketball world but was weighed down by Morant's off-court drama, including two suspensions. Even the legendary ESPN television host Michael Wilbon said he would not allow his son to wear shoes that are affiliated with such a controversial figure.
However, athletes and fans wanting to purchase Morant's first signature sneaker can choose from multiple colorways at a discount on the Nike website.
Morant has recovered from shoulder surgery and stayed out of trouble. Hopefully, the upcoming NBA season is the start of a new chapter for his career and signature sneaker line. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
