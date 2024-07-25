LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 22 in Team USA Practice
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
In just a few short hours, LeBron James will be one of the flag bearers of Team USA at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris, France. But practice comes first and so does sneaker business for the basketball legend.
On Friday morning, James debuted his 22nd signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 22. Fans have seen images of the shoes circulating online, but never on the feet of "King James" himself.
James wore the Nike LeBron 22 in a player-exclusive "USA" colorway. The model sported a white upper, navy overlays, and red detailing. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the unreleased hoop shoe.
The Nike LeBron 22 is expected to launch in September 2024. That is well after the Paris Olympics, and it casts doubts on James' ability to wear the unreleased basketball shoe in international play.
There is a rule stating that shoes must be available to the public for purchase before they are worn during the Olympics. That is why Under Armour is launching Stephen Curry's 12th signature sneaker, the Curry 12, ahead of schedule.
Even if James does not wear the Nike LeBron 22 during Team USA's gold medal run, it does not tamper the excitement for the shoe. Fans are still excited about the model despite Nike not having yet released any official images, tech specs, or pricing.
The Nike LeBron 22 looks like a strong departure from the previous two installments of James' signature line. Online shoppers can shop James' sneaker collection at a discount in select styles on the Nike website.
The Nike LeBron 22 is not the first new shoe James has debuted this summer. Earlier this month, James debuted his first training shoe, the Nike Royalty Trainer, before an exhibition game in Las Vegas.
With the Paris Olympics officially here, there will be no shortage of exciting sneaker storylines. Every player and their respective sneaker brand will bring the heat to hardwood of the Summer Games. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Kevin Durant is mad at Nike for leaving him out of the brand's Olympics commercial.