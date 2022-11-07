Jack Harlow Wears New Balance 550 at Chelsea F.C. Match

Jack Harlow is many things; a rapper, a trendsetter, and a soccer enthusiast. This weekend, Harlow attended the match between Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal won 1-0, which left the rapper disappointed.

While the players warmed up, Harlow walked the pitch and naturally got a quick fit-pic for Instagram. Despite the big smile, Harlow captioned the post with "Frustrating match."

Of course, our focus is on the chart-topping rapper's footwear. Harlow has been a lifelong fan of New Balance, culminating in an apparel deal with the company in February 2022. Since signing the contract, Harlow has worn several different colorways of one specific model.

New Balance 550

Lateral view of the New Balance 550 'White Blue.' New Balance

Harlow wore the New Balance 550 in the 'White Blue' colorway. The shoes were originally released in November 2020 for $120. They now have an average resale price of $147, according to StockX.

New Balance has released a plethora of different colorways, which have ranged from low-key general releases to highly-anticipated collaborations with fashion brands. Currently, two colorways are available on the company's website for $120.

Harlow is not the only celebrity fond of the New Balance 550. The old-school basketball shoe is in the rotation of every professional athlete signed to the New Balance roster.

