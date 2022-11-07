Jack Harlow Wears New Balance 550 at Chelsea F.C. Match

Skip to main content
Jack Harlow Wears New Balance at Chelsea Match

Jack Harlow Wears New Balance at Chelsea Match

Rapper Jack Harlow wore affordable New Balance shoes while attending a Chelsea Football Club match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rapper Jack Harlow wore affordable New Balance shoes while attending a Chelsea Football Club match.

Jack Harlow is many things; a rapper, a trendsetter, and a soccer enthusiast. This weekend, Harlow attended the match between Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal won 1-0, which left the rapper disappointed.

While the players warmed up, Harlow walked the pitch and naturally got a quick fit-pic for Instagram. Despite the big smile, Harlow captioned the post with "Frustrating match."

Of course, our focus is on the chart-topping rapper's footwear. Harlow has been a lifelong fan of New Balance, culminating in an apparel deal with the company in February 2022. Since signing the contract, Harlow has worn several different colorways of one specific model.

New Balance 550

White, blue, and black New Balance shoes.

Lateral view of the New Balance 550 'White Blue.'

Harlow wore the New Balance 550 in the 'White Blue' colorway. The shoes were originally released in November 2020 for $120. They now have an average resale price of $147, according to StockX.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New Balance has released a plethora of different colorways, which have ranged from low-key general releases to highly-anticipated collaborations with fashion brands. Currently, two colorways are available on the company's website for $120.

Harlow is not the only celebrity fond of the New Balance 550. The old-school basketball shoe is in the rotation of every professional athlete signed to the New Balance roster.

We would love to hear your thoughts on the New Balance 550. Share your hottest takes with us on Twitter. In the meantime, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Francisco Lindor Wears NB 550s

New Balance Releases New Basketball Shoe

Drake's Nike Shoes Sitting on Shelves

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Jack Harlow performs during a concert.
News

Jack Harlow Wears New Balance 550 at Chelsea F.C. Match

By Pat Benson
Purple Nike Kobe 4 shoes.
On Court

Top Five Shoes from Lakers & Clippers Games

By Pat Benson
Joe Burrow throws a pass.
News

Joe Burrow's Cozy Pregame Outfit is a Blueprint for Fall

By Pat Benson
Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a home run.
News

Bryce Harper Wears Air Jordans Despite Under Armour Deal

By Pat Benson
View of Keldon Johnson's yellow shoes.
News

What Are Those? Examining Keldon Johnson's Shoes

By Pat Benson
Karl-Anthony Towns dribbles to the rim.
News

Karl-Anthony Towns Shows Versatility with His Shoes

By Pat Benson
White and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

First Look: Nike LeBron 20 'Ohio State Buckeyes'

By Pat Benson
Luka Doncic sits on the court.
News

Maquette Golden Eagles Getting Luka Doncic's Jordan Brand Shoes

By Pat Benson