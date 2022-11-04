New Balance TWO WXY v3 Launches in 'Cerebral' Colorway

Skip to main content
Several NBA All-Stars have worn the New Balance TWO WXY v3. The performance basketball shoe has launched in the 'Cerebral' colorway.
We are just a few weeks into the 2022-23 NBA season, and there has been no shortage of incredible shoes. New Balance has stood out from the crowd with its newest performance model - and now fans can finally get their hands on it.

Today the New Balance TWO WXY v3 launched in the 'Cerebral' colorway. Fans can purchase the low-profile hoop shoe on the New Balance website for $120. The 'Cerebral' colorway is defined by a primarily black upper that utilizes raised pink details and bright blue accents, with a pink brain logo on both tongues.

View of black and blue New Balance basketball shoes.

Jamal Murray wearing the New Balance TWO WXY v3 'Cerebral.'

The TWO WXY v3 is inspired by the brain’s firing synapses and designed for basketball’s split-second reactions. A lively, dual-density, energy-returning FuelCell midsole is amplified by ABZORB cushioning, strategically placed at the heel and forefoot. 

Additionally, the dynamic underfoot feel is balanced by stabilizing features. A midfoot TPU clip adds lateral stability, while a molded textile upper allows for a secure lockdown fit without adding extra weight.

New Balance Basketball GM Trent Casper said, “The TWO WXY V3 is truly built with our athletes in mind and inspired by the continued evolution of who they are on and off the court. We’re thrilled to deliver best-in-class technology for a shoe that includes lightweight stability and bold design, which is grounded in how our players are wired differently.” 

Black and blue New Balance shoes.

View of the New Balance TWO WXY v3.

New Balance's newest model has been worn in various colorways throughout the NBA season thus far, including NB hoops athletes such as Zach Lavine, Jamal Murray, Dejounte Murray, Darius Bazley, and Aaron Nesmith. 

Sneakerheads and hoopers can expect additional colorways to drop throughout the NBA season. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for updates on this highly-anticipated performance basketball shoe.

