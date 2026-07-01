Jalen Brunson Explains His Nike Kobe Design Process

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is the torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line. The reigning NBA Finals MVP recently discussed what it's like working with Nike and what to expect in the future in the latest episode of the Roommates Show.

In the penultimate segment of the episode, called 'Heat Check' and sponsored by Foot Locker, Brunson rattled off answers to several rapid-fire questions about his footwear and role with Nike Basketball. Below is everything fans must know.

Brunson's Favorite Shoes of the NBA Season

Jalen Brunson and his daughter wear Nike Kobe 5 Protro shoes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knicks guard and co-host Josh Hart asked Brunson which pair of player-exclusive Nike Kobes were his favorite from the season. Unsurprisingly, it was the heartfelt, pink colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Brunson and his daughter debuted the colorway on Mother's Day.

Brunson favored the shoes because the Knicks were undefeated when he wore them and because his daughter had a matching pair. He explained, "And she had the matching ones, which was perfect. So, that's probably my favorite this year."

Nike Design Process

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Kay Yow" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about the design process, Brunson explained, "Well, we talk about it like a long time in advance. Like I said, every shoe has a story. So obviously there the pink shoes with the hearts were based off like her PJs, and so it was one that she used to wear all the time, and it was one of my favorites. So I think that was just like perfect to kind of tie that in."

He added, "But yeah, we sketch it out... say what I like or what I don't like, and they're all great. They try and match it to exactly what I'm feeling and they do a great job of it."

What Shoes Gets Released

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hart asked Brunson how Nike decides which player-exclusive colorways get released. "It's mutually agreed upon," said Brunson.

He added, "I think I get a good say on which ones I want to go out there. But I think the connection that we have and all the things that we do with Nike, it's been great. And so to be able to even put one out there, it's it's been it's been pretty cool."

Brunson's Future Colorways

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "Pink Quartz" colorway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hart continued to ask all the important questions, like, are there any unreleased pairs in the vault we haven't seen yet? "Not in the vault, but in the works," Brunson answered. Hart surprised Brunson by saying he knew about one in the vault called "Black Tracks." Brunson confirmed that Hart's statement was true.

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