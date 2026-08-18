The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low "Dodgers" is Still in Stock

Next week is Nike's annual celebration of Kobe Bryant, known as "Kobe Day". But last week was a mutual celebration of Bryant and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro and Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Protro both dropped in Dodgers-inspired colorways.

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is sold out in most sizes, but the Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro is still in stock at one retailer. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything fans must know.

Shopping Information

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers" colorway dropped on August 15, 2026. The sneakers sold out on the Nike website, but are still available in most adult sizes for $155 at Foot Locker.

Eventually, these kicks will sell out at all retailers. Fans who miss out will still be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $208 after 35 sales on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The "Dodgers" colorway isn't an official collaboration with the Dodgers, but was an obvious nod to the team. It honored Bryant's love for Los Angeles and the city's shared passion for winning. The silhouette sported a Wolf Grey with red baseball-inspired stitching.

Rush Blue detailing appeared throughout the shoe, most notably on Bryant's number 8 on the heels. The fuzzy decorative laces completed the baseball theme. As always, Nike Swooshes and Kobe signature logos put the finishing touches on the shoe.

Tech Specs

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe line continues to push forward beyond basketball with new models. But for older silhouettes, Bryant's dedication to perfection inspired the Protro (performance + retro) series. That extends to the Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro.

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Protro features improved, intentional performance technology upgrades. That includes an ultra-plush drop-in ReactX foam midsole, paired with Nike Air cushioning for supreme comfort. Meanwhile, the Kobe Sheath logos complete the upgraded outsole.

Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low History

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

Bryant was known for rocking his signature basketball shoes off the court, but he also had a strong affinity for the Nike Air Force 1 line. Even during his playing career, Nike designed limited-edition colorways for the Los Angeles Lakers guard.

The Kobe Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro has dropped in several cool colorways over the past year, and the "Dodgers" might be the best yet. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.