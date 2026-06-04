Nike CEO Talks Potential Jalen Brunson Signature Shoe

It is not every day that athletes, fans, and shoppers get to hear Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill speak freely about the direction of the iconic American sportswear brand. However, Liz Claman of FOX Business Network's The Claman Countdown got the most important man in the footwear industry to sit down for an exclusive interview.

Claman's interview with Hill took place at Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. It coincided with Nike's annual "Just Do It Day," during which employees compete in a variety of sports.

Jalen Brunson's Role with the Nike Kobe Line

Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this wide-ranging interview, Hill discussed the brand's game plan across all major sports, as well as his strategic plan to improve Nike's stock. But it was the basketball discussion that caught our attention. Claman got Hill to discuss the future of New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson's role with Nike Basketball.

Brunson is the unofficial torchbearer of Kobe Bryant's retro signature sneaker line in the NBA. Brunson knew Bryant since he was in high school, and has always worn his shoes. Even some of Brunson's player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes have hit shelves with more on the way. But what about a signature shoe?

Jalen Brunson's Possible Signature Shoe

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Claman admired the Nike Kobe basketball shoes Brunson wore and asked, "So, Jalen is very true to the Kobe brand. Will he eventually get his own shoe?"

Hill replied, "Well, you know what? I think that will come down to let's see how he does this -- in this tournament, but -- in this final. But, absolutely, we love partnering with Jalen. He's an incredible athlete and fun to watch."

Jalen Brunson's Future with Nike

Jalen Brunson wears the Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

So, it sounds like Nike is at least open to the idea of Brunson eventually receiving a signature shoe. However, Brunson has dismissed the idea in the past. The NBA All-Star is happy with his player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes. Which, to be fair, is rarer than a signature shoe in the modern NBA. Plus, he stars in marketing campaigns and debuts new models for the line regularly.

If we had to guess, Brunson probably will not receive a signature sneaker line. He will be 30 years old next season, and the process takes close to two years from development to launch.

Future of Nike Basketball

Jalen Brunson and his daughter wear the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Additionally, Nike already has several younger athletes lined up to launch their signature lines. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, plus Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the WNBA.

But playing in the Big Apple definitely raises Brunson's profile, and if he leads the Knicks to a championship, then he will be cemented as a hoops legend in the Basketball Mecca. That's much bigger than a signature shoe.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.