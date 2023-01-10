Jalen Brunson Scores Career-High In Kobe Sneakers

Skip to main content

Jalen Brunson Scores 44 Points In Kobes

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored a career-high in vintage Nike Kobe shoes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

At this point in the NBA season, it is safe to say the New York Knicks made the right move by signing Jalen Brunson to a massive four-year contract during the offseason. On Monday night, Brunson scored a career-high 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even better, Brunson's offensive outburst happened in a pair of older shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature line. The Knicks point guard is currently a sneaker free agent and can where any brand he wants, but he has often worn classic Nike shoes from the past.

Throughout this season, Brunson has wowed sneakerheads with an impressive rotation of exclusive Kobes. However, Brunson hooped in a pair of almost-forgotten shoes that were released in 2017. Below is everything fans need to know about the Nike Kobe A.D.

Nike Kobe A.D.

Jalen Brunson runs down the court.

Jalen Brunson jogs down the court.

In the best game of his career, Brunson wore the Nike Kobe A.D. 'City of Compton.' The shoes were released in April 2017 for $160 but have become increasingly difficult to find. Currently, on the sneaker resale website StockX, the lowest asking price is $1,000.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 'City of Compton' colorway was designed in collaboration with DeMar DeRozan. The NBA legend was a close friend and acolyte of the late-great Bryant. His player-exclusive colorway featured a marble-colored upper with nods to his hometown and Bryant's infamous airball game against the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Playoffs.

Brunson might be a lot younger and hails from the east coast, but he clearly embodies the mamba mentality. At 26 years old, Brunson exhibits expert-level knowledge of basketball and sneakers. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for the floor general.

Recommended For You

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Dropping in 2023

Trae Young's Iced-Out Chain Features New Logo

LeBron Celebrates 20 Years Of Dominating Sacramento

In This Article (2)

New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson runs down the court.
News

Jalen Brunson Scores Career-High In Kobe Sneakers

By Pat Benson
View of white and metallic Nike shoes.
News

Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit

By Pat Benson
Trae Young smiles during a post-game interview.
News

Trae Young's Chain Features New Adidas Logo

By Pat Benson
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander smiles after a play.
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Game-Worn Shoes to Fans

By Pat Benson
View of black, green, and yellow Nike KD shoes.
News

Kevin Durant Debuts New Nike KD 15 'Oregon Ducks' Colorway

By Pat Benson
View of grey and gold Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James & Nike Come Full Circle in Sacramento

By Pat Benson
View of Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's shoes.
News

Luka Doncic's Shoes Are Taking Over Basketball

By Pat Benson
View of white and yellow Nike shoes.
News

Nike's Lightest Running Shoe is Perfect for the New Year

By Pat Benson