Jalen Hurts Preseason Outfits Remain Undefeated

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been a generational talent. After a rocky rookie year, the undersized quarterback bounced back in his sophomore season. Now, as Hurts prepares for his third season in the NFL, he is flashing his incredible fashion prowess.

Sure, Hurts finished his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners. But he is a Houston, Texas native hence why he has represented the legendary Permian High School football program on more than one occasion.

Before the Eagles' preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday, Hurts gave men everywhere the playbook on how to dress this fall. Hurts wore a Permian Panthers football jersey, shorts, and a pair of Nike Dunk Lows in the 'Panda' colorway.

We cannot verify how much the jersey and shorts cost, but the black and white Nike Dunk Lows have an average resale price of $243. The low-top kicks have become incredibly popular over the past year. Some sneakerheads even call it a "Panda-mic".

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on August 12, 2022. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they dropped the first preseason game to the Jets by a score of 24-21. But Hurts looked great, completing all six of his pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown.

It is only mid-August, but Hurts already appears to be in midseason form. If he keeps playing like this, he must keep wearing the retro jerseys and Nike Dunk Low sneakers. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

