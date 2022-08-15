Jalen Hurts Preseason Outfits Remain Undefeated

Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts Wears Throwback Jersey & Nike Dunks

Jalen Hurts Wears Throwback Jersey & Nike Dunks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is giving men the playbook on how to dress this fall.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is giving men the playbook on how to dress this fall.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been a generational talent. After a rocky rookie year, the undersized quarterback bounced back in his sophomore season. Now, as Hurts prepares for his third season in the NFL, he is flashing his incredible fashion prowess.

Sure, Hurts finished his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners. But he is a Houston, Texas native hence why he has represented the legendary Permian High School football program on more than one occasion.

Before the Eagles' preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday, Hurts gave men everywhere the playbook on how to dress this fall. Hurts wore a Permian Panthers football jersey, shorts, and a pair of Nike Dunk Lows in the 'Panda' colorway.

We cannot verify how much the jersey and shorts cost, but the black and white Nike Dunk Lows have an average resale price of $243. The low-top kicks have become incredibly popular over the past year. Some sneakerheads even call it a "Panda-mic".

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts as his team takes the field for a game against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on August 12, 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they dropped the first preseason game to the Jets by a score of 24-21. But Hurts looked great, completing all six of his pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown.

It is only mid-August, but Hurts already appears to be in midseason form. If he keeps playing like this, he must keep wearing the retro jerseys and Nike Dunk Low sneakers. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

LeBron James Ten Best Shoes of 2021-22 Season

Tyreek Hill Hoops in LaMelo Ball's Shoes

Russell Wilson Plays in Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star'

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback jersey and Nike Dunk Low sneakers before a preseason NFL game.
News

Jalen Hurts Preseason Outfits Remain Undefeated

By Pat Benson20 seconds ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a Jordan Brand athlete. The All-NBA player deserves his own signature sneaker line.
News

Every NBA Player Who Deserves Signature Shoes

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson wears the Adidas T-Mac 2 sneakers against the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, 2022.
On Court

Detroit Pistons Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat Benson4 hours ago
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 'What The Kobe'. Nike is rumored to be releasing the Protro version of the Kobe 8 in Spring 2023.
News

Is Nike Bringing Back This Classic Kobe Sneaker?

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher wears the Nike Kobe 5 sneakers against the Atlanta Hawks on December 13, 2021.
On Court

Houston Rockets Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 14, 2022 10:30 AM EDT
Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch wears the Nike Kobe 6 'All-Star' shoes against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 6, 2022.
On Court

Toronto Raptors Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 13, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Jordan Brand announced a 20-year partnership with Howard University. The Howard Bison football team will debut Jordan Brand uniforms August 27.
News

Jordan Brand Announces Major Partnership with College

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 3:07 PM EDT
Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker wears the Air Jordan 5 'Off White' sneakers against the Denver Nuggets on November 29, 2021.
On Court

P.J. Tucker's Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat BensonAug 12, 2022 2:22 PM EDT