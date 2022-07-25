Tyreek Hill Wears Puma Sneakers in Viral Video

Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Hoops in LaMelo Ball's Sneakers

The Miami Dolphins receiver wore the MB.01 'Galaxy'.
© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill must report to the Miami Dolphins training camp in the next week. But first, the All-Pro wide receiver took a quit detour to Southern California for the Venice Basketball League. 

Hill went viral for his dunks, tight handle, and devastating defense on the outdoor surface. Even better, he did it in a pair of LaMelo Ball's signature shoes. Hill laced up the MB.01 in the 'Galaxy' colorway.

That specific pair of hoop shoes dropped on April 29 for $125. The 'Galaxy' colorway quickly sold out, but fans purchase the kicks on the resale market for anywhere between $150-$200, depending on shoe size.

The Venice Basketball League is sponsored by Puma, which could help explain Hill's choice in footwear. Or it could just be because he is a sneakerhead who shows loves to different brands. Over the past few months, fans have seen Hill in adidas, Nike, and now Puma.

Hill netted 111 receptions and 7 touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Now, Hill faces a new set of challenges in Miami as the young upstart team tries to prove itself as a legitimate contender. One thing we can count on is Hill producing and doing it in style. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

