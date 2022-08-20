Skip to main content
James Harden Trains in Unreleased Adidas Shoes

James Harden Trains in Unreleased Adidas Shoes

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden teased his upcoming 7th signature shoe with Adidas.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bleacher Report

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden teased his upcoming 7th signature shoe with Adidas.

There have been several negative narratives that stuck to James Harden over recent years. His defense, work ethic, and commitment to teams have all been questioned since he forced his way out of Houston in 2021.

However, the perennial NBA All-Star appears to be busting those myths one by one. Not only did Harden agree to a pay cut with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has rededicated himself to improving this offseason. 

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Information

While Harden goes back to the basics, Adidas keeps looking forward. Adidas has designed a futuristic basketball shoe for the seventh installment of Harden's signature line. Harden recently teased the shoes in photos he shared of his grueling summer workouts.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 looks unlike any of his other recent models. The suede toe cap from the Harden Vol. 1 is back. But padded side panels do not contain any branding. The only visible Adidas logos are on the heel and tongue.

Harden first debuted his upcoming shoes on August 3. The Los Angeles native tested the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 in a private basketball scrimmage at UCLA hosted by the legendary Rico Hines.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Release Information

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased basketball shoes are the seventh installment in his signature line.

James Harden wears the Adidas Harden Vol. 7.

Unfortunately for fans, there is no official information on the upcoming release of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7. No promo pictures, tech specs, release dates, or price points. But the good news is the past is prologue.

Last year, the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 hit shelves on January 15, 2022, for $140. Hopefully, fans do not have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on the Harden Vol. 7. But all good things in life are worth the wait. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

James Harden Debuts Adidas Harden Vol. 7 

James Harden's Top Ten Shoes of 21-22 Season

Retro Adidas LeBron James PE's On Sale Now

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden
James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden worked out in the adidas Harden Vol. 7. The unreleased basketball shoes are the seventh installment in his signature line.
News

James Harden Works Out in Adidas Harden Vol. 7

By Pat Benson
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas' signature sneakers were recently brought back by Adidas. The Adidas Agent Gil Restomod are on sale for $150.
News

Adidas Brings Back Shoes of Controversial NBA All-Star

By Pat Benson
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James debuted his 20th signature sneaker this summer. Now his two sons Bryce and Bronny James are wearing the Nike LeBron 20.
News

LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Have Become Family Business

By Pat Benson
Kobe Bryant's old basketball shoes, the Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine' have appeared online. Adidas' website in Japan lists the retro sneakers as coming soon.
News

Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Coming Back

By Pat Benson
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's signature sneaker Puma MB.01 is available in a new colorway soon. The 'Iridescent Dreams' is available on August 22, 2022.
News

LaMelo Ball's Dreamy New Sneaker Releases Soon

By Pat Benson
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving debuted the Nike Kyrie 9 yesterday in Los Angeles, California. The Nike Kyrie 9 could be Irving's last signature sneaker with Nike.
News

Kyrie Irving Shares Information on Last Nike Sneaker

By Pat Benson
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneakers against the Golden State Warriors on March 12, 2022.
On Court

Milwaukee Bucks Ten Best Shoes of NBA Season

By Pat Benson
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving debuted the Nike Kyrie 9 yesterday in Los Angeles, California. The Nike Kyrie 9 could be Irving's last signature sneaker with Nike.
News

First Look: Kyrie Irving Wears Nike Kyrie 9

By Pat Benson