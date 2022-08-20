There have been several negative narratives that stuck to James Harden over recent years. His defense, work ethic, and commitment to teams have all been questioned since he forced his way out of Houston in 2021.

However, the perennial NBA All-Star appears to be busting those myths one by one. Not only did Harden agree to a pay cut with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he has rededicated himself to improving this offseason.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Information

While Harden goes back to the basics, Adidas keeps looking forward. Adidas has designed a futuristic basketball shoe for the seventh installment of Harden's signature line. Harden recently teased the shoes in photos he shared of his grueling summer workouts.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 looks unlike any of his other recent models. The suede toe cap from the Harden Vol. 1 is back. But padded side panels do not contain any branding. The only visible Adidas logos are on the heel and tongue.

Harden first debuted his upcoming shoes on August 3. The Los Angeles native tested the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 in a private basketball scrimmage at UCLA hosted by the legendary Rico Hines.

Release Information

James Harden wears the Adidas Harden Vol. 7. Cassy Athena

Unfortunately for fans, there is no official information on the upcoming release of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7. No promo pictures, tech specs, release dates, or price points. But the good news is the past is prologue.

Last year, the Adidas Harden Vol. 6 hit shelves on January 15, 2022, for $140. Hopefully, fans do not have to wait until 2023 to get their hands on the Harden Vol. 7. But all good things in life are worth the wait. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

