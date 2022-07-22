James Harden's Ten Best Adidas Sneakers of NBA Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was one of the most tumultuous years in James Harden's career. The perennial All-Star left the drama in Brooklyn behind and tried to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship.

The season did not end the way the 76ers had hoped. But Harden has already rededicated himself by taking a pay cut moving forward. Nevertheless, Harden still averaged roughly 22 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds per game. Even better, he looked good doing it. Today we are ranking the top ten sneakers worn by Harden last season.

Best Adidas Harden Vol. 6 Colorways 10. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Red Black PE' © Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Dates: March 25, April 28 Opponents: LA Clippers. Toronto Raptors Stats: 29 PTS, 15 AST. 22 PTS, 15 AST. Release Date: Unreleased 9. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Yellow Black PE' © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Dates: December 25, March 23 Opponents: LA Lakers Stats: 36 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST. 24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST. Release Date: Unreleased 8. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Wonder Mauve Turbo' © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Dates: March 4, March 20 Opponents: Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto Raptors Stats: 25 PTS, 11 AST. 17 PTS, 9 REB, AST Release Date: February 13, 2022 Resale Price: $93-$134 7. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Navy Red PE' © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Date: March 31 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Stats: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST Release Date: Unreleased 6. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Green Mist Pulse Aqua' © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dates: November 19, November 22, January 25 Opponents: Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers Release Date: February 13, 2022 Resale Price: $89-$205 5. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Cream Light Pink' © Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Date: April 23 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Stats: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST Release Date: Unreleased Resale Price: $175-$200 4. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'White Maroon PE' © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Dates: December 3, December 4 Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago Bulls Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST. 14 PTS, 7 REB, 14 AST. Release Date: Unreleased 3. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Black White' © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Dates: October 25 Opponent: Washington Wizards Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST Release Date: May 10, 2022 Resale Price: $100-$175 2. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Blue Red Yellow PE' © Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports Date: February 2 Opponent: Sacramento Kings Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 12 AST Release Date: Unreleased 1. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'ASU PE' © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Date: November 27 Opponent: Phoenix Suns Stats: 12 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST Release Date: Unreleased Resale Price: $125

