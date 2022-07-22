James Harden's Ten Best Adidas Sneakers of NBA Season

Skip to main content
Ranking Best Adidas Sneakers Worn by James Harden

Adidas and Harden continue to create memorable sneakers.
© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 NBA season was one of the most tumultuous years in James Harden's career. The perennial All-Star left the drama in Brooklyn behind and tried to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship.

The season did not end the way the 76ers had hoped. But Harden has already rededicated himself by taking a pay cut moving forward. Nevertheless, Harden still averaged roughly 22 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds per game. Even better, he looked good doing it. Today we are ranking the top ten sneakers worn by Harden last season.

Best Adidas Harden Vol. 6 Colorways

10. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Red Black PE'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Dates: March 25, April 28

Opponents: LA Clippers. Toronto Raptors

Stats: 29 PTS, 15 AST. 22 PTS, 15 AST.

Release Date: Unreleased

9. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Yellow Black PE'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Dates: December 25, March 23

Opponents: LA Lakers

Stats: 36 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST. 24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST.

Release Date: Unreleased

8. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Wonder Mauve Turbo'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Dates: March 4, March 20

Opponents: Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto Raptors

Stats: 25 PTS, 11 AST. 17 PTS, 9 REB, AST

Release Date: February 13, 2022

Resale Price: $93-$134

7. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Navy Red PE'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Date: March 31

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Stats: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

6. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Green Mist Pulse Aqua'

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Dates: November 19, November 22, January 25

Opponents: Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers

Release Date: February 13, 2022

Resale Price: $89-$205

5. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Cream Light Pink'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Date: April 23

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Stats: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Resale Price: $175-$200

4. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'White Maroon PE'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Dates: December 3, December 4

Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago Bulls

Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST. 14 PTS, 7 REB, 14 AST.

Release Date: Unreleased

3. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Black White'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Dates: October 25

Opponent: Washington Wizards

Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST

Release Date: May 10, 2022

Resale Price: $100-$175

2. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Blue Red Yellow PE'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Date: February 2

Opponent: Sacramento Kings

Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 12 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

1. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'ASU PE'

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 6.

Date: November 27

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Stats: 12 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST

Release Date: Unreleased

Resale Price: $125

