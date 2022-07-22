James Harden's Ten Best Adidas Sneakers of NBA Season

Ranking Best Adidas Sneakers Worn by James Harden
The 2021-22 NBA season was one of the most tumultuous years in James Harden's career. The perennial All-Star left the drama in Brooklyn behind and tried to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship.
The season did not end the way the 76ers had hoped. But Harden has already rededicated himself by taking a pay cut moving forward. Nevertheless, Harden still averaged roughly 22 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds per game. Even better, he looked good doing it. Today we are ranking the top ten sneakers worn by Harden last season.
Best Adidas Harden Vol. 6 Colorways
10. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Red Black PE'
Dates: March 25, April 28
Opponents: LA Clippers. Toronto Raptors
Stats: 29 PTS, 15 AST. 22 PTS, 15 AST.
Release Date: Unreleased
9. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Yellow Black PE'
Dates: December 25, March 23
Opponents: LA Lakers
Stats: 36 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST. 24 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST.
Release Date: Unreleased
8. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Wonder Mauve Turbo'
Dates: March 4, March 20
Opponents: Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto Raptors
Stats: 25 PTS, 11 AST. 17 PTS, 9 REB, AST
Release Date: February 13, 2022
Resale Price: $93-$134
7. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Navy Red PE'
Date: March 31
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Stats: 18 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
6. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Green Mist Pulse Aqua'
Dates: November 19, November 22, January 25
Opponents: Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Lakers
Release Date: February 13, 2022
Resale Price: $89-$205
5. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Cream Light Pink'
Date: April 23
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Stats: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Resale Price: $175-$200
4. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'White Maroon PE'
Dates: December 3, December 4
Opponent: Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago Bulls
Stats: 20 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST. 14 PTS, 7 REB, 14 AST.
Release Date: Unreleased
3. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Black White'
Dates: October 25
Opponent: Washington Wizards
Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
Release Date: May 10, 2022
Resale Price: $100-$175
2. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'Blue Red Yellow PE'
Date: February 2
Opponent: Sacramento Kings
Stats: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 12 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
1. adidas Harden Vol. 6 'ASU PE'
Date: November 27
Opponent: Phoenix Suns
Stats: 12 PTS, 13 REB, 14 AST
Release Date: Unreleased
Resale Price: $125
Recommended For You
Read More
DeMar DeRozan's Top Ten Kobes of 2021-22
Adidas Releasing Controversial Kobe Sneakers