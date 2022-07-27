Jarvis Landry Wears Air Jordans in Saints Photo Shoot

Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry Wears Air Jordan 1s in Photo Shoot

Jarvis Landry represented Jordan Brand in his photoshoot.
© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After spending the last four seasons in a Cleveland Browns uniform, it is shocking to see Jarvis Landry in black and gold. However, fans just got a glimpse of what is to come this season. The 5x Pro-Bowler had his first photo shoot with the New Orleans Saints yesterday.

True to form, Landry did it in style. The 29-year-old accentuated his new threads with a pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows in a black and white colorway. These kicks look like the 'Homage' colorway that dropped last month.

But if you look closely, the Jordans have an icy clear blue sole. It appears Landry has a special version that is either a cross trainer or a golf shoe. Jordan Brand has put out countless variations of the classic hoop shoe.

Landry's reputation as a sneakerhead is well known. Back in 2018, he went on Complex's YouTube Show Sneaker Shopping, where he spent $5,954.13 on just three pairs of rare Air Jordans.

After a few rough seasons in Cleveland, Landry gets a fresh start in New Orleans. His production on the field remains to be seen, but fans can count on him looking good in the Big Easy. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

