Jayden Daniels, Deebo Samuel Debut Iconic Breast Cancer Awareness Cleats
The Washington Commanders took care of business in their road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only did the Commanders defeat the Chargers 27-10, but two of their star players stood out in the star-studded city for a good cause.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were in sync on offense and with their footwear. Both players supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month with two pairs of iconic custom cleats.
Daniels flexed a custom pair of Nike Kobe 6 cleats, while Samuel laced up a custom colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Low. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each amazing cleat.
Nike Kobe 6
Daniels started the game by wearing the Nike Kobe 6 in a custom "Kay Yow" colorway. The silhouette sported a bright pink upper, white Swoosh logos, and silver detailing. The Kay Yow logo makes a subtle, yet strong appearance on the heel.
Nike has used the 'Think Pink' colorways on performance basketball shoes since 2007, when they teamed up with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
The colorway has been applied to multiple shoes over the past two decades, but perhaps is more recognizable and rare as the Nike Kobe 6. It combines Kobe Bryant's most popular silhouette with an important cause that looks great.
The Nike Kobe 6 is not in stock and usually sells out quickly upon each release. Fans who prefer not to pay resale prices can shop for available Nike Kobe footwear and apparel directly on Nike.com.
Air Jordan 11 Low
Samuel was equally impressive with his choice in footwear. The veteran wide receiver went even further back in the sneaker archives and pulled out the Air Jordan 11 Low in a custom pink and white colorway.
Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker looks good in every sport, having transcended basketball to take over the football field. Samuel signed with Jordan Brand in September 2022. Since then, he has rocked custom pink Air Jordan cleats during October each season.
The Air Jordan 11 is only slightly easier to find at retail price than the Nike Kobe 6. Athletes and fans can find the model in select styles at Nike.com.
Daniels and Samuel tore up the Chargers' defense today and championed a great cause while doing it. There is still more action left in Week 5 of the NFL season, but these are probably going to be the best cleats of the week.
