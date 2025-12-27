Deion Sanders' Nike Ad Takes Over Dallas Cowboys Stadium

The Colorado Buffaloes had a disappointing season, but it is safe to expect head coach Deion Sanders to lead his team back to competitiveness next year. In the meantime, Sanders remains atop the footwear industry.

Few, if any, former athletes are as influential in the sneaker world as Sanders. His retro Nike shoes have dropped in several original and new colorways, almost all of which have sold out quickly online.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' Christmas Day victory over the Washington Commanders, Sanders showed love to the Cowboys while promoting his Nike sneakers with a larger-than-life ad depicted inside AT&T Stadium.

Deion Takes Over Cowboys Stadium

On Friday morning, Sanders shared an AI-generated picture of an oversized pair of his Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" sneakers taking over the field inside of Jerry's World.

It is a pretty apt metaphor for Sanders' outsized influence among old-school NFL fans and sneakerheads. After reuniting with Nike in July 2023, the first two models from Sanders' signature line have enjoyed strong comebacks.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" dropped earlier this month on December 5, 2025. Below is everything fans need to know about the legendary sneakers and how to buy them before they are entirely gone.

Nike Air Diamond Turf 'Cowboys'

Deion Sanders’ Nike Air Diamond Turf Returns in “Cowboys” Colors for Holiday 2025 🤠 pic.twitter.com/OsIpl6hZUk — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) October 17, 2025

The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" dropped on Friday, December 5. The shoes hit shelves for $155 in adult sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.

Between Nike and Foot Locker, most adult sizes are available online. Additionally, online shoppers can find the kicks on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Prime Time Details

Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" is releasing on December 5 🏈 https://t.co/6WweqVqq6Y pic.twitter.com/40XdbqbPSq — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 21, 2025

The Nike Air Diamond Turf was first released as a cross trainer in 1994 and has received a "street-ready refresh." This updated version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit.

The silhouette sports a white upper with College Navy overlays. Meanwhile, Metallic Silver accents provide the perfect pop on Sanders' logo and the legendary "Nike Air" branding on the heels.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the football world and beyond.

